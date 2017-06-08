North Kilkenny - Johnstown

500 CLUB DRAW....Tickets are now on sale for St. Kieran’s Community Hall 500 Club Draw. The cost of the ticket is E7.50 per month and are available in Morrisseys , Sharkeys or any of the committee members. The draw is limited to a max of 500 members. The prizes for each of the 6 months draws are 1st E600, 2nd E250, 3rd, 4th 5th E100 and 6th E75. First two draws and a special draw for fully paid up members (E150) will be held on July 8th. Funds raised will be used for the upkeep of the hall. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

HERITAGE GROUP annual trip on June 29th. This year the trip is to Clonakilty beginning with a visit to the Michael Collins Museum and a bus tour to all the placed associated with Michael Collins from his birth to his death. The tour will be led by a local guide. Cost E20 and information from 0863272288.

CARETAKERS COLLECTION...a special collection, the second of two, will be taken up at all the masses next weekend June 10/11th for the caretakers of both churches. This collection needs particular attention since contributions have declined over the years. The churches are kept in pristine condition by the hard work of the caretakers. Your support would be appreciated.

CONGRATULATIONS to William and Michelle Dooley Queally on the birth of their baby daughter Mila Rose who was baptised recently in St. Kieran’s Church.

PRIESTS INCOME the June collection for the priests income is now due. Envelopes for same included in the bundle issued at the beginning of the year.

MRS CHRISSIS MURPHY RIP... The death recently of Mrs Chrissie Murphy, Urlingford Road, Johnstown was a great source of sorrow to her husband Frank, her sons James and Patrick and daughters Frances and Helena, her extended family Brodericks of Urlingford and Murphys of Tullyvolty. A comparatively young woman Chrissie was very well known and popular in the community. She was a very friendly and outgoing person and a great neighbour. A member of the Broderick Family, Urlingford, she resided in Johnstown all her married life. When illness visited her, she bore it with great dignity and perseverance. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Chrissie was laid to rest in Johnstown Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St. Kieran’s Church. May her soul rest in peace.

SPA DEVELOPMENT/FENIANS LOTTO June 1st winning numbers 7,8,18,21. There was no jackpot winner and three match threes Vincent Morrissey, Noel Doran and Conor Stapleton. Promoters Prize Morrisseys. Next weeks jackpot E 5,200 and the draw is in Paschals.

FINALLY all the very best to the boys and girls from the parish who are sitting their Leaving and Junior Certificate Exams on Wed next. Do your best and remember there is life after the Leaving Cert!! Good Luck to all!!