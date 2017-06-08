North Kilkenny- Kilmanagh

ARTHRITIS IRELAND KILKENNY – On 13 June the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will host a FREE talk with John Lindsey of Chronic Pain Ireland. This will be in the Ossory Park Community Centre Kilkenny at 11am.

Call or text 087 1491767 to secure your seat.

KILMANAGH GOLF SOCIETY – The next outing for the Kilmanagh Golf Society is to Faithlegg Golf Club on Saturday, 29 July.

Further fixtures during 2017 are;

26 August – Castlecomer

16 September – Waterford Castle (Captain’s Day).

New members (male, female and juvenile) always welcome. Just contact 087 2805 144.

There will also be an outing plus night away at the end of the season, for a bit of bonding and relaxation!!!

BALLYKEEFFE 2017 LINE UP - Their full programme of events for Summer 2017.

June 30th: Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Peter Pan

July 15th: Hermitage Green

July 22nd: Barry Kirwan and Jake Carter

July 29th: The Riptide Movement

August 9th: Off the Ground Theatre Company presents Around the World in 80 Days

August 12th: The Frank and Walters

August 19th: Ham Sandwich

August 26th: Stockton’s Wing

KILKENNY FESTIVAL OF FOOTBALL – The FAI are holding their Kilkenny Festival of Football workshops in July as follows;

Child Protection – Thursday, 13 July in the Aspect Hotel, Waterford Road, Kilkenny – 7pm to 10pm

Kick Start 1 – Saturday, 15 July in Highview Athletic F.C., Graiguenamanagh – 9:30am to 5:30pm.

4v4 Workshop – Sunday, 16 July in Thomastown AFC – 10am to 1pm.

7v7 Workshop – Sunday, 16 July in Thomastown AFC – 2pm to 5pm.

Fundamentals GK – Monday, 17 July in Stoneyford F.C. – 9:30am to 5:30pm.

Kick Start 2 – Tuesday, 18 July and Wednesday, 19 July in Thomastown AFC – 9:30am to 5:30pm.

S&C Workshop – Thursday, 20 July in Evergreen F.C., Kells Road, Kilkenny – 7pm to 10pm.

Youth Intro – Saturday, 22 July and Sunday 23, July in Kilkenny District League Grounds, Kilkenny – 9:30am to 5:30pm.

For more information contact Darren Murray, Football Development Officer for Kilkenny on DMurray@fai.ie or call 087 6378742.

OSSORY SHOW (Rathdowney Annual Show) - will be held this year on Sunday, 23 of July. Kicking off on Saturday Evening the 22nd with BBQ- Bar & Music by (Beats Workin) Following on Sunday, 23rd Massive Truck, Vintage Car & Tractor Show plus Agricultural Show & Reeling In The Years to include all our popular show events. The Meadow Meats €2000 Super Beef Championship, Glanbia €1000 Fresian Calf Championship, A.I.B. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class, Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer, Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male Or Female Calf Born 2016, FBD €1200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship, Sheep, Horses, Working Hunter Championship, Nominations To Top Stallions, Pigs, Poultry, Arts & Crafts, baking, sewing, Local Home Produce, Trade stands, Entertainment, Donkey Derby, Tug Of War, Best Dressed competitions and most glamorous granny , over 200 classes to exhibit in and much more.

For schedule & further details contact; Catherine Fitzgerald, Secretary - 087 9975902,

Peter Ging, Chairman - 086 2394573

Trucks, vintage & general enquiries: Seamus Costigan, PRO - 086 2306828, Canice Gorman 087 2326493, Brian McCartney 086 1719696, Event Organisers.

REELING IN THE YEARS - After a huge success with the St Patrick’s Day Float, some members of Ossory Show plus volunteers are embarking on a new venture this summer. They have entered into a partnership with a local land owner and by kind permission we have sown 8 acres of winter barley. The crop will be harvested on show day 23rd of July 2017 by 12 Pre 1960 Bagger combine harvesters of various makes.

On site 1 acre of oats will be harvested by binder pulled by 3 working horses. The oats will be hand stacked and threshed on site by a mill, driven by a steam engine, various square bailers, binders, sack loaders etc... On site Richie Kavanagh (The Morris Minor Man) will be there to provide Music/Song & Banter to suit the occasion. This has been advertised as a national event in the June edition of the IVETA Magazine and will be advertised in the farming independent in the weeks before. Another thing we are trying to do this year is encourage people of all ages to make a sculpture out of scrap. More details of this are available on the Rathdowney notice board beside AIB Bank.

Further details contact Noel Bailey PRO & Event Organiser on 0872580738

Contact: Catherine Fitzgerald - 087 9975902 (Secretary), Peter Ging (Chairman) - 086 2394573, Seamus Costigan - 086 230 6828 (Treasurer / Truck - Vintage & Show Enquiries)

ARTHRITIS IRELAND KILKENNY - The Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny branch hold their local coffee chat every Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon in the fantastic Ossory Park Community Centre.

Do you live with Fibromyalgia or Arthritis? Don't suffer alone! Come for a chat, get out of the house, make new friends & know you're not alone.

Looking forward to meeting you, we'll have the kettle on.

To find out more information you can call or text 087 1491767

LOCAL LOTTO – Numbers drawn on Monday, 22 May 2017 were 4-21-32. There was no winner of the €1,800 Jackpot.

Congratulations to winners of the €30 prizes; Brendan Mason, Paul Quinn, John & Nicholas Dunphy, Nora Cashin & Jack McGrath.

Promoters prizes went to: Ben Hayes & Ann Fitzpatrick.

Numbers drawn on Monday, 29 May 2017 were 26-29-31. There was no winner of the €1,900 Jackpot.

Congratulations to the winners of the €30 prizes; Laura Garvan, Kevin Roche & Bree Harrison, Patrick Brett, Henry Giles and Anna Ryan.

Promoters prizes went to Ann Fitzpatrick, Jerry Ryan and Bree Harrison.

ST. MARY’S CEMETARY MASS - Our annual cemetery mass, which was celebrated in St. Mary’s cemetery, Ballykeeffe recently, is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the spiritual life of the parish. The great number of people who attended had one thing in mind, prayer and supplication for our loved ones who have entered eternal life.

Fr. Liam Taylor was the chief celebrant of the mass. His co-celebrants were Fr. Benignus, OFM, Cap and Fr. Peter Muldowney, CC St. Canice’s.

Members of the four parish choirs sang appropriate hymns during the celebration which added to the spiritual atmosphere of the occasion. Many thanks to Fr. Liam, Fr. Benignus, and Fr. Peter for celebrating with the parishioners, and their loved ones.

Thank you to all who helped in any way in making this great occasion so successful and spiritual.

Thank you to Sean Doherty for the amplification system and to Kilkenny County Council for preparing the cemetery and lastly thanks God for the fine evening.

SPECIAL MASS FOR EXAM STUDENTS

A special mass for the success of our parish students in both Leaving and Junior Cert exams took place in St Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan on Tuesday evening. Fr. Liam Taylor celebrated the mass with many students participating in the prayers of the faithful, the readings and offertory gifts. The junior choir sang appropriate hymns.

Julie Murphy recited a lovely communion reflection.

Ms. Anne Murphy composed and read her own words of thanks which is as follows:

On behalf of the teachers, parents and wider community present here tonight, we wish you all every success in your exams.

Embrace the challenge to show what you have learned and don’t let worry or anxiety hinder your success.

For many of you, it will be your final exam in certain subjects so make the most of the opportunity.

Read the paper from start to finish before you begin and plan the order of your answers before putting pen to paper. Remember the best way to finish an unpleasant task is to get started.

The following are the names of the students participating:

Leaving Certificate:

Christine Caldbeck, Súin Corcoran, Alan Corcoran, Bill Cuddihy, Margaret Delaney, Conor Flynn, Sarah Ging, john Greene, Lisa Hogan, Eimear Keoghan, Jamie Lalor, Rachel Maher, Amy Muldowney, George Murphy, Kayleigh Nolan, Amy O’Brien, Niamh O’Connor, Celine O’Dwyer, Rebecca O’Neill, Colum Prendiville, Therese Purcell, Anna Robinson, Evan Walsh, Daniel Young.

Junior Certificate:

Mark Brennan, Paddy Brennan, Alan Carroll, Luke Cullen, Faith Delaney, Katie Dunne, Oisín Egan, Suzy Kelly, Stephen Keoghan, Craig Lawlor, Scott Lawlor, Michelle Mahony, Hannah Murphy, Jake Nolan, Jason O’Brien, Rebecca O’Halloran, Abbie O’Neill, Rachel Power, Helen Roberts, Cliona Teehan and Ciara Wall.

40TH ANNIVERSARY - St Brigid’s Camogie Club is celebrating 40 years in existence this year. To mark this momentous occasion for the club, they are organising a night of nostalgia and celebration for all the members past and present of the club’s 40 years history.

This event will take place on Friday, 10 November 2017 in Springhill Hotel, Kilkenny.

A special booklet on the history of St Brigid’s Camogie Club is being compiled and they would welcome any photographs, videos, county final match reports, snippets, stories or facts from 1977 to the present day.

Please forward to Bridget Brennan at 087 798 79 91 or John Cahill at 087 289 28 73.



FEILE NA GAEL - Graigue Ballycallan GAA & St Brigid’s Camogie Club are hosting 2 teams for Féile na Gael on the weekend of 16 to 18 June 2017.

GBC are hosting Rathmoylan from Co Meath and St. Brigid’s are hosting Gailtir from Co. Waterford.

Local families are welcoming the players into their homes for the weekend. To raise funds the clubs are holding a number of events, the first was a gate collection after the Cemetery Mass on 28 May, followed by a Cabaret in Brennan’s, Kilmanagh on 3 June.

The next fundraiser for this will be a breakfast morning in St Aidan’s on 12 June. Your support for these events is greatly appreciated.

Also in the planning is a get together on the evening of Saturday, 17 June at the clubhouse with our teams and their families, everyone is welcome to join in the fun and celebrations.

LEINSTER WIN - Congratulations to Aisling Dunphy and the Kilkenny seniors who won the Leinster final on 28 May against Offaly.

Final score was 1-14 to 1-13. St. Brigid’s also had three of their upcoming stars lining out at half time, Robin Delaney, Lauren Ronan & Moya O'Brien so well done to all on a great day!

U14 CAMOGIE - Well done to the U14s who are having a fantastic league campaign. They beat Piltown on the 24 May on a score line of 4-7 to 1-4.

Then on 31 May they beat Thomastown on a final score St. Brigid/s 3-04 Thomastown 3-01. The girls pulled it back from being two points down at half time to pull off their fourth win in four games.

Keep up the great work girls!

INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE - Well done to the intermediates who had a brilliant win over Rower Inistioge on the 28 May after a very tough game in the first round of the all-county league.

Final score was 2-10 to 11 points. They will meet them again in the first round of championship in July so keep it going girls.

Keep an eye on the website for fixture details.

MINORS CAMOGIE- Well done to the Loreto minor camogie team who beat Presentation on Friday, 26 May in the Leinster final.

From the local club, Kate McCluskey, Sarah Harrison, Molly Butler, Isabel Caldbeck, Cara Keating & Kate Everard were on the Loreto team so well done girls.

Ellie O’Neill, Roisín Casey, Tara Ronan, Reece Delaney, Abby O’Keeffe, Kelly Lanigan & Margaret Maher were part of the Pres contingent. It’s fantastic to see so many girls succeeding at school level so keep up the great work everyone!

CUMANN NA MBUNSCOIL COUNTY FINAL - St. Aidan’s, Kilmanagh had the biggest task of their lives recently when playing St. Canice's, of Kilkenny City in The Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A County Final in a sunny Nowlan park.

Everyone had great hopes for this team heading into the final but everyone knew the mighty city school would pull out all the stops if our little country school were to dethrone the champions going for their 7th title in a row!!

St. Canice’s hit the ground running sparing nothing in the opening half. Exchanges were close and tough but fair however, it was very evident from the start that this team were a powerhouse and no team could stop.

After 12 minutes St. Canice’s were 3-4 to 1 pt up and their domination went throughout the game. Despite great defending and goal keeping from Billy O’Neill he couldn't possibly stop the assault on goal throughout the game. Our Aidan’s back lines were under huge pressure from the off.

The Boys tried their hearts out but this wasn't enough to stop the mighty Canice’s. Harry Shine, Kevin Moore, Mikey Ragget and Michael Clarke all dominating for the City Slickers.

It's fair to say Kilmanagh never got into their rhythm. The one day when everyone needed to click, it just didn't happen. Billy O’Neill tried hard in the goal, Sean Roberts, Jeff Neary, and Billy Dowling had strong games and Aaron McEvoy scoring the only goal for Kilmanagh tried very hard.

At the end of the day the final score was St. Canice’s 6-13 to St. Aidan’s 1-3.

A sad day at the office for our Boys but these talented little players will fight another day. Well done to Robbie Byrne and Derek Aylward for bringing St. Aidan’s boys to the final.