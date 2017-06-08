North Kilkenny - Danesfort

LEINSTER TENNIS CHAMPS

Six boys, five from Churchill N.S. and one from Bennettsbridge N.S. represented their school in the Leinster Primary School Tennis Final, in Castleknock Tennis Club, Dublin. The Leinster Final was played on Saturday May 27. The locals beat off St. Fintan's Boy's N.S., Sutton, in what was a nail biting final This is the second year running for Churchill N.S. to win this competition, which is normally dominated by Dublin schools. The successful racket men are Ben Witty, George Shepard, Edward Whelan, Tom Sheehan, Joe Canny and Bill Smith, four of who were part of the winning team last year. Congratulations to all concerned.



DEFIBRILLATOR / AED

Danesfort GAA Club are looking for people from the Parish that are interested in training to use their defibrillator. This is a very important piece of equipment in the Parish and could save a life. Please come forward to form a team. Contact 087 9447159.



HURLER'S CO-OP DRAW

Hurlers Co-op GAA Tickets are to be returned to Danesfort GAA Clubrooms on Thursday 8th June at 8pm. For every €50 tickets sold, the Club will earn at least €25. Please support the Club. Tickets cost €50 and you are entered into 5 draws.



I.C.A. OUTING

Sevenhouses I.C.A. will travel to Newbridge House, Donabate, Co. Dublin, for their 2017 annual outing on Tuesday June 13. This Georgian mansion with walled gardens, courtyard and farmyard dates back to 18th century. After this visit the group will travel on to Kildare Village for shopping. To finish off the day, dinner will be served at Clonard Court Hotel, Athy. Enquiries to Kathleen 085 7205403 or Dympna 086 3375759.

BATTLE BY THE CASTLE

All roads lead to Thomastown this Friday June 9 as Danesfort GAA attempt to "settle some old scores" in the infamous Battle by the Castle against Thomastown GAA. Attempting to put Thomastown " on the ropes", Danesfort have Pa Dillon, Stephen McKenna, Mike Cahill, Gavin O'Keeffe, Conor O'Neill, Conor McGree, Ronan Leahy, Jenny O'Neill, Philly Walsh, Dion Fitzpatrick, Conor Condon, Katie Drennan and Ciaran Walsh. The boxers have made a huge commitment to represent their Club and this night promises to be a really fantastic social event. Let's get behind our boxers and our Club. We kindly ask all Club members in particular to please support our event. 100% of Danesfort ticket sales go to our Club development Fund. Tickets are just €20 and are available from Sheridan's, Ennisnag, The Grange Inn, Delaney's, Kells, from each of our boxers and Danesfort GAA club officials. Please buy your tickets from Danesfort GAA in advance of fight night as proceeds of tickets sold on the door as split between

both Clubs. Dun Fearta Abu!



CEMETERY MASSES

The annual Cemetery Masses will be celebrated on the following dates at 7:30pm: Danesfort Cemetery, Thursday June 29. Cuffesgrange Cemetery, Thursday July 6. Burnchurch Cemetery, Tuesday July 11. Grove Cemetery, Tuesday July 18. Ennisnag Cemetery, Thursday July 27.



CLOTHES COLLECTION

Danesfort GAA Feile Clothes Collection Fundraiser. If you have any old clothes, bed linen, (no duvets or pillows) towels, curtains, shoes, bags and belts, you want to get rid of, please drop your bags to Danesfort Clubrooms on Thursday 8th June from 7:00pm to 9:30pm or Saturday 10th June from 10:00am to 12:00 midday. Proceeds of this fundraiser will go towards supporting Danesfort Camogie and Hurling Feile teams.



FEILE

Danesfort Under-14 Camogie and Hurling teams will be playing in Danesfort pitch with their guests Westport and Four Roads, Roscommon in this years Feile an Gael. The competition will be held on June 16, 17 and 18 in venues in Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford. Feile na nGael Fixtures: Hurling - Friday 16th June, Danesfort v Cork in Danesfort at 5:00pm (Round1 ) also Westport GAA v Pilltown at 5:00pm. Danesfort v Pilltown in Danesfort at 6:00pm (Round 2) also Westport GAA V Cork at 6:00pm. Saturday 17th June,

Danesfort v Westport GAA in Danesfort at 10:30am (round 3). Quarter finals in Ferns Centre of Excellence at 3:00pm. Camogie - Friday 16th June: Danesfort v Mayo in Netwatch Carlow Training Centre at 4:45 (Round 1). Ballinkillen v Danesfort in Netwatch Carlow Training Centre at 6:15 (ROUND 2). Saturday 17th June: Danesfort V Four Roads in Danesfort at 11.15am (Round 3). Quarter Finals in Danesfort at 3:00pm and 3:45pm.



BAPTISM

Fiona Bridget Sheridan, Ennisnag, was Baptised in Danesfort Church on Saturday June 3.



RAGGDY BUSH

Many of us drive past it every day. But do you know the history behind St. Patrick's Raggedy Bush and the Bullaun Stone, on the Kells Road? There is documentary by Brian Redmond, on YouTube, about this ancient feature and local tradition, told by Matt White, Kells, and Dermot Kearney, The Racecourse. You can view it on https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=HZ13z8OR7sQ.



LOTTO

There was no winner in week 27 Danesfort GAA - Parish Lotto. The draw took place on May 29 with the Jackpot at €600. Consolation prizes of €30: Ann Woodcock, Burnchurch N.S. Katie Martin, Rath. Andy Dillon, Grangecuffe. Richard Duffin, Maidenhall. John McMahon, Rath. Promoter's Prize: Rita McCabe, Bawnlusk. Ronnie Delaney, Kells.



UNDER-12's

Danesfort Under-12's played Ballyraggett on Wednesday May 31, in Ballyraggett. Both teams got stuck in to it from the off, with danesfort scoring a goal in the first 5 minutes. Ballyraggett, aided by strong winds got in front with a scoring spree of 4 points. Danesfort pointed and the home team replied with another 0-3 to lead by 3 points at half time. Injury to one of the Danesfort lads after 5 minutes was the only blot on a highly entertaining and physical first half. Ballyraggett struck 2 goals against the wind and that more or less settled this game. Danesfort tried hard and lost another key player, midway through the half and couldn't retrieve the situation leaving the final score Ballyraggett 2-8 Danesfort 1-3 .Team 1 Adam Barden, 2 Ronan Hackett, 3 Cian O'Reilly, 4 Kieran Walsh, 5 Darragh Dwan, 6 Sam Hayes, 7 Oisin Fanning, 8 Evan Sourji, 9 John Davis, 10 Mark Fitzpatrick, 11 Eanna O' Caisade, 12 Antoney Ireland Wall, 13 Mark Sourji, 14 Max Coffey, 15 Niall Farrell, 16 Paddy Kelly, 17 Fin Drennan, 18 Philip O'Mahoney, 19 Shane McCallum.

Earlier in the week the Under-12's travelled to Waterford to take on Butlerstown. Danesfort got off to a good start and we're 6 points up, midway through the first half. Butlerstown then scored 2 goals and a pointt to leave them 1 ahead before Danesfort shot 2 points and led at half time 0-8 to 2-1. The second half produced the same good honest hurling from both sets of players with the Waterford boys taking the lead, heading into the closing minutes, with a a well struck goal. With time all but up, Danesfort launched an attack from defence and hit a equalising goal to leave the final score Butlerstown 5-2 Danesfort 2-11.1 Adam Barden, 2 Cian O'Reilly, 3 Ronan Hackett, 4 Paddy Kelly, 5 Oisin Fanning, 6 Sam Hayes, 7 Kieran Walsh, 8 John Davis 9 evan sourji 10 mark fitzpatrick 11 eanna o caisade 12 antoney Ireland wall 13 Fin Drennan, 14 Max Coffey, 15 Mark Sourji,16 Niall Farrell, 17 Philip O'Mahoney, 18 Edward Whelan, 19 Darragh Dwan, 20 Shane McCallum.



ARTHRITIS

The Kilkenny Branch of Arthritis Ireland - Weekly Coffee: The Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny branch hold their local coffee chat every Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon in the fantastic Ossory Park Community Centre. To find out more information you can call or text 087 1491767. On June 13 the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will host a FREE talk with John Lindsey of Chronic Pain Ireland. This will be in the Ossory Park Community Centre Kilkenny at 11am. Call or text 087 1491767 to secure your seat.