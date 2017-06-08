North Kilkenny - Muckalee

THE LATE PEGGY DOWLING Freshford parish lost another of its senior citizens last week with the passing of Peggy Dowling late of Belville, Freshford. The deceased who was in her 80s had been incapacitated for the past 14 years after suffering a severe stroke. Originally from Leimybrien County Waterford Peggy came to Freshford as a young lady to work in local shop. She met and married her husband Paddy and they lived on their farm at Belville and had five daughters. In her younger days Peggy was very active in the local community. She was a member of Freshford ICA Guild and also helped out with local clubs including GAA Club, Camogie Club and local pantomime group behind the scenes for many years. She was a friendly neighbourly and good living lady and was widely known in the area. Her remains were removed from her home on Thursday morning for funeral mass at St.Lachtains Church Freshford followed by burial in St.Lachtains Cemetery. The local GAA and Camogie clubs formed a guard of honour at the Church. She is deeply mourned by her husband Paddy, daughters Sheila, Mairead, Aileen, Eibhlin and Paula, her grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons in law, nieces, nephews and extended family to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

EXAM TIME Best wishes go out to all the boys and girls sitting their Junior and Leaving Certificate exams this year. The examinations begin on this Wednesday and best of luck to all involved.

RUN/WALK Tullaroan AC held their 4th annual run/walk day on Saturday last with a large number of Participants. The event included Half Marathon, Full marathon and an Ultra Marathon along with 10K and 5k which kicked off at 7am. There were approx. 600 participants from all over the country and from abroad. The route started at the Sportsfield through the Village to Oldtown, Liss cross, Valley inn, Kilaghy, Brittas Bridge back to the Village and this route was done three times for the ultra. Well done to all who completed the run ;walk and special congrats to those who completed the Ultra Marathon which is 67Km approx and great credit to the organisers who did such a great job.

CAMOGIE NEWS Feile na nGael The final preparations for the National Féile na nGael are nearing completion in the counties of Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford. The Feile committee of St. Lachtain’s Camogie club have left no stone unturned to ensure the successful running of the weekend. The club will be hosting the Drumree camogie club from Co, Meath. The first game will be staged in Callan on Friday June 16th. The action then continues on Saturday at 11.15 in Páirc Lachtaín. As this is a huge undertaking the club are asking for volunteers to help with catering transport etc. thus ensuring that this will be a never to be forgotten weekend of sport and friendship for the girls from both clubs. Indeed friendships made during the Féile weekend last a lifetime. The Féile co-ordinator Siobhan Bergin can be contacted ON 0873781777. The St. Lachtain’s panel for the weekend is: Emma Crosby,Carmel Maher,Caoimhe Hickey,Anna Cleere,Jade O Hara,Emma Dooley,Kate Keoghan,Eimear Davis,Aoife Ryan,Aoibheann Bergin,Courtney Burke,Teresa Fogarty,Sarah Brennan, Emily Bergin,Aoife Murphy,Emma Daly,Tamara Colclough,Sarah Williams,Ciara Martin, Caoimhe Flynn, Serena Walsh. Camogie Féile ‘78&’79 - The National Féile was first staged in Kilkenny in the years 1978 and’79. In preparation for the ’78 Féile an under 14 camogie team was entered in the ‘77 championship which reached the county final only to be beaten by Thomastown. Freshford was one of the 12 Kilkenny teams to participate in the ’78 Féile. The Féile. The staging of the Féile sowed the seed which led to the formation of many camogie clubs throughout the county. The St. Lachtain’s camogie club was formed in 1984 with Fionnuala Mc Grath who played in the 1978 Féile as its first Chairperson. 1978 Camogie panel: Jane Keoghan,Alice Kennedy, Fionnuala McGrath,Siobhan Bergin, Mary Brennan,Marian Dermody,Breda Hickey,Carmel Kennedy,Ann Buckley,Mary Bergin,Jackie Hogan, Carmel Dooley,Delia Kennedy,Karen Dermody,Mary Minogue, Sally Hickey. 1979 Camogie panel: Caroline Brennan, Karen Dermody, Jane Keoghan,Mary Brennan,Siobhan Bergin,Breda Hickey,Josephine Hickey, Veronica Campion, Claire Kennedy,Delia Kennedy Carmel Kennedy, Frances Campion, Elizabeth Keoghan,Sally Hickey, Elaine Butler(R.I.P), Jackie Hogan. The Club were all saddened last week to learn of the passing of Peggy Dowling. Peggy was a founding member of St. Lachtains Camogie Club and worked tirelessly in all capacities for the club over many years until illness took its toll. She was widely known and respected by all who knew her. Peggy was President of the club for many years until her passing and will be remembered by our camogie community for many years to come. To her husband Paddy, her children Sheila, Aileen, Mairead, Evelyn, Paula, her grandchildren and all of her family, we extend our sincere condolences. May she rest in peace.

SUMMER CAMP Please note that the annual summer camp will take place this year at the GAA grounds from July 31st to August 4th inclusive. This is one of the oldest running camps in the village and is organized by local lad JJ.Grace and his team of helpers . For booking or for more information you can contact JJ on 0868629666

MORE WORKS Cllr. Michael McCarthy says that the Upgrading of Public Lighting by Kilkenny Co Council has gone to tender. The upgrading to LED lighting on The R693 will take place on the Old national routes when funding is in place. Cllr McCarthy welcomes this initiative and has confirmed that all lighting going through Freshford will be included.

Roadworks at Ballydowel Freshford

Local Cllr Michael McCarthy welcomes the works due to take place at Ballydowel. The LS 5010 road for a distance of 1,200 (m) at a cost of 112,240 (euro) will be Overlayed under the 2018 roads restoration improvement grant scheme. CLLR McCarthy says this is good news and that it is part of the ongoing programme of road improvement. He thanked the area engineer and his staff for their help.

Chestnut trees on the Green

CLLR Michael McCarthy says that he would like to thank Claire Goodwin Parks Department, Kilkenny Co. Council, also Ken Ryan Tree Surgeon for the recent remedial work on the Chestnut Trees. Having been successful in obtaining the necessary funding for this work to be carried out, residents and visitors alike will be happy in the knowledge that we will have healthy and disease free chestnuts .

Tidy Towns News

Tidy Towns judging is now open. The Committee do not know when judges will visit our

splendid village so they continue to work hard and stay alert to key areas for valuable

marks. You are asked to please support them in putting our combined best foot forward.

Fingers crossed

Volunteers meet on Wednesday evening at 7pm on The green. Focus is the green area,

Kilkenny street and the road area outside the Millennium Park

You will have hopefully noticed the new hanging baskets across the village. Thanks to

Paddy Dooley (Garden Bedding) for his advice and support. The group were delighted to

work with St Lachtains hurling club in erecting new baskets on McGraths bridge on the

Moate road and Thanks to the hurling club for their valued support.

Well done to all using the new community library. You can take a book or leave a book

as you please. The Group report

seeing tremendous turnover in books. The library is always open and all

are welcome to use. It is located in the front porch of the Community hall

Tidy Towns will hold an open meeting on Friday June 16th in McGraths at

8.30pm. All are welcome. Any suggestions for the agenda should be forwarded to Anne

Marie Butler or Anne Wall.

Golf for Women

Castlecomer Golf Club are presently trying to encourage as many women as possible to

involved in golf. Encouraging them they feel might get more women involved in the Golf

sector. All ladies welcome.

RURAL SOCIAL SCHEME Rural Social Scheme(RSS) are Recruiting FARMERS . The aim of the Rural Social Scheme is provide income support for farmers, in return, participants provide services and skills that benefit local communities in county Kilkenny. To Quality you must have a HERD No./Flock No. and in Receipt of ONE of the following ; Farm Assist / Jobseekers Allowance . Participants work 19.5 hrs per week and participants work may include Maintaining enhancing way-marked ways and agreed walks, village and Countryside enhancement etc . If you are interested you should please contact Christine Walshe on (056)7752111 or email her on Christine.walshe@cklp.ie

Get running freshford!

A new group are getting together to exercise and have some fun.

All fitness levels, ages, male and female are welcome to come along.

Every Monday night, meeting in church car park at 8pm

CIORCAL GAELACH The Ciorcal Gaelach group meet every second Wednesday evening in Kavanaghs at 8pm.. New members are always very welcome. So why not go along and join in a few words of the Gaelaigh language.

ACTIVE RETIREMENT Freshford Active Retirement Group meet each Tuesday afternoon and every second week they go bowling in Kilkenny. Their venue has been changed and their meetings are now being held in the Oasis crèche at 3pm. New members, both male and female, are always most welcome. For more information please contact Patricia on 087 9596394or Joan on 087 6237928

FROM USA Spending a holiday in his native Freshford at prresnet is Jimmy Connery formerly of Kilkenny Street, Freshford. Jimmy emigrated to USA many years ago and is a regular visitor back to the village.

Herbal life: Herb life Nutrition Club started recently in Freshford and continues each Thursday evening at the Squash club premises from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Local rep Sharon O’Leary will be available to talk to you or help and advise you. There is a free evaluation available and also a 3 day trial. If you wish to go along and talk to Sharon any week. You can target your weight loss low energy, weight gain; general health and well being so why not go along and join the Club as a member. Herbalife is a Results driven Nutrition Company. For booking or for more information you can contact Sharon on 086 3853491.

PARISH EVENTS Mon – Mass in Prague House at 9.30am. Tuesday to Friday 9.30am. in Freshford Church.

Tues – Mass in St.Catherines Nursing Home – 3pm

Fri- Mass in Tulla Church at 7.30pm

Sat- Vigil Mass in Freshford Church at 7.30pm.

Sunday- Mass in Tulla Church at 9.30am

Mass in Freshford Church at 11am .

Corpus Christi Mass and procession will take place on Saturday the 17th June at 7.30pm.

ADORATION Adoration of the Blessed sacrament takes place in the Oratory, Prague House each Friday afternoon from 3 -5pm. All are welcome.

GRAVEYARD MASSES Please note that the annual graveyard mass will take place in St.Lachtains Cemetery Freshford on Sunday 25th June at 11am and in St.Nicholas Cemetery Tulla on Sunday 6th August at9.30am.

Soccer News:

Freshford Town Soccer Club took a bus with group of schoolboys to the Ireland –v-Uruguay game at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday evening last. The young soccer enthuasists had a great evening and enjoyed the game and thanks goes to the organisers and parents and all who travelled or helped out. SOCCER CAMP The Club are delighted to announce that again this year they will be hosting a FAI summer soccer schools camp. Sponsored by Sportsdirect.com the camp will take place at Sportsfield at Woodview from 17th to 21stJuly. All participants will receive 5 days of top quality coaching from FAI accredited coaches. They will also receive an exclusive kit (jersey, shorts, and socks) backpack, football and certificate. The camp is open to boys and girls aged between 6 and 14 and runs from 10:30am to 3pm each day. You can book online at www.summersoccerschools.ie or call 1890653653. U9 TRAINING The Weekly Soccer training & Skills sessions for 5 -9 year old continue each Saturday at the Sportsfield at Woodview from 12 noon to 1pm. All boys in this age group are most welcome. Joker Poker Freshford Town Schoolboys Soccer started a new fund raising draw recently which is held each Sunday night in Kavanaghs Bar. Last weekend’s winner was Daniel Rafter, Threeecastles and he won50e. The Jackpot is 250e. Tickets just €2 each. You are asked to please support your local club.

VINCENT DE PAUL Freshford Society of St. Vincent de Paul meet on the last Thursday evening of each month at 8pm. If you are seeking help or need more information please contact the Society on their private number 085 7449675

School

St. Lachtain's National School is at present open for the process of enrolments for the school year 2017/18. Enrolment packs can be obtained from the school office. For more information or if you require assistance please phone 056 8832400 or email the school at stlachtainns@gmail.com SEMINAR St Lachtains National school Freshford hosted a Parents Internet Safety seminar presented by Zeeko recently in the School hall. This was sponsored by the local Acorn Club in conjunction with the School Parents Association. refreshments were served afterwards. This was a free event and all those who attended found it very interesting and helpful.

RELAY FOR LIFE The organisers are very excited about this year’s Relay...Its year 5 and a new venue! This year’s Relay will be held on July 15th and 16th at Kilkenny Rugby Club. Relay is a fantastic family orientated event which raises funds for the Irish Cancer Society. They Celebrate Life and Survivorship, Remember our nearest and dearest at the beautiful Candle of Hope ceremony and Fight Back through community education and giving HOPE to those who may get a cancer diagnosis in the future. They would love to see you and a team of 15 to 20 friends , colleagues or family join them and other people from around Kilkenny at the Rugby Club for 24 hours of Fun filled joy and community spirit. If you have any questions or are interested in submitting a team you can contact relayforlifekilkenny@gmail.com or message them via their Facebook page at Relay for life Kilkenny. You can also contact Josephine Kelly on 087 2925805.

LOCAL GAA St. Lachtains Under 14 hurlers went down to Erins Own in their second round league game at Jenkinstown on Monday of last week. The Comer side was a much stronger side but nevertheless the local boys played some delightful hurling and were level at the break (S.L) 4-5 (E.O) 2-11. They had to give way in the second half as they went down on a final score of 6-17 to 6-8. Team: Gerry Bergin, Pete Walsh, Jimmy Cantwell, Sean Kennedy, Dylan Bowden, Mark Donnelly, Jack Whitty, Evan Kenny Landers, Cathal Hickey, Conor Donnelly, Jack Bergin, Gyll Condon, Ben Dermody, Adam Ryan, Matthew Durnan. Subs: Michael Tiernan, Cathal Bowden, Luke Franey. St. Lachtains are due to play Galmoy/Windgap in the next round of this competition in Pairc Lachtain on tomorrow night Thursday Family Fun Day St. Lachtain’s GAA Club are running a Family Fun Day at the GAA grounds on Sunday June 11th commencing at 12 noon which will include an under age hurling blitz, Freshford’s Fittest Four, Childrens races, bottle stall and other fun and games. BBQ will be available on the day. Hurlers Co-Op Piltown Draw The Hurlers Co-op Draw in conjunction with Kilkenny County GAA Board and all GAA clubs is again being run with the first draw taking place on Tuesday June 13th. €110,000 in prizes on offer which includes 3 cars and weekend breaks in Ireland. Tickets for this draw are €50 each and are available from any committee member. This is a very valuable source of income to the club as a minimum of €25 per ticket comes straight back to the club. The club will accommodate anyone who wishes to purchase a ticket and can be paid for in instalments. Sympathy - St. Lachtains GAA Club would like to extend the sympathy of the club to the Dowling family of Belville and their extended families on the death of Peggy Dowling who was laid to rest at St. Lachtain’s cemetery on Thursday of last week. A guard of honour was provided by the GAA and Camogie Clubs as Peggy was an ardent supporter of both. Cabaret -The Bord na nOg section of St. Lachtains GAA club would like to thank all who supported their cabaret on Friday night last in Farrells. This cabaret which was a good success was run to help to defray costs for the running of Bord na nOg and staging of the under 14 Feile which will be held in Kilkenny/Carlow/Wexford from 16th to 18th June. St. Lachtains will be hosting Setanta of Donegal who will be arriving here on Friday 16th June, also included in St. Lachtains group are Ballinascreen of Derry and Bagenalstown of Carlow

Aylward Cup St Lachtains of Freshford had a good win over Glenmore in their first round Michael Lyng Motors Aylward Cup at Glenmore on Friday evening last on a final scoreline of 3-20 to 2-15. U21 Well done to local lad Darren Brennan who was in goal for Kilkenny U21 hurling side on Wednesday evening last when they overcame Dublin. 50/50 Winner The weekly 50/50 draw was held in Killeens last weekend and the lucky winner was Noel Bergin who won €110 The draw which is a fund raising for St.Lachtains Hurling Club will be held each Saturday night in a different pub and the next draw will take place in McGraths. Its just €2 per ticket – so be in to win!!

Volunteers Forage is looking for adult volunteers across county Kilkenny. Whether you have an hour a week, a few hours a month or a day a year, they have a variety of opportunities both behind the scenes and working with young people. With full support and training, you can experience the fun, friendship and adventure of Foróige for yourself, all on a flexible basis. To find out more please contact Rosie O’Brien Foróige Regional Youth Officer on 086 2997677 or rosie.obrien@foroige.ie .

CARD GAME

The weekly Progressive 25 card game is held in Graine Hall each Wednesday evening at 8.45 pm sharp. All are welcome.

THREECASTLES GAA Threecastles started their championship campaign on Friday night with a good win when they visited Clara. This was their first outing since winning the league title. It was a longer than expected lay off between matches but the players showed that they still had the hunger required to dig out a win. Threecastles opened the scoring with 2 points from E.Hennessy, J.Cleere followed up with a fine/long range point from a free before Clara got off the mark from a close in free. Threecastles were on top for most of the first half with further points from E.Hennessy, J.Boland and S.McEvoy. Threecastles also saw a rasping shot come back into play off the upright with the keeper well beaten. Clara re-jigged their defence and slowly came into the game picking off points to stay in touch. The Threecastles defence dealt very well with anything that came at them, but silly fouling throughout the field gave away needless scores leaving the half time score Threecastles 0-10, Clara 0-05. The second half started with a flurry of activity but wayward shooting by both teams left the half time score unchanged, Threecastles were first to settle down and find their rhythm and accuracy, they eventually started to pull away from Clara. Points from J.Boland, J.Cleere, E.Hennessy and R.Walsh were followed with a fine run at the Clara defence by E.Hennessy who finished to the net leaving the Clara keeper with no chance to prevent the score.

Threecastles were best served in defence by J.Boland and S.Rafter while the full back were in control at all times, L.Walsh brought out a lot of ball. Up front all worked hard to prevent the ball bring cleared easily with S.McEvoy and D.Rafter winning and breaking a lot of ball which lead to the scores. E.Hennessy was again in fine form and tormented the Clara defence for the full hour. TEAM:C.Cooper, L.Walsh, C.Pratt, D.Cleere, F.Campion, J.Cleere, S.Rafter, N.O'Shea, J.Boland, S.McEvoy, D.Rafter, B.Mullan, R.Walsh, D.Deegan, E.Hennessy

Subs: S.Dunne, PJ.Dalton, , M.Fitzpatrick, E.O'Donnell, A.Campion, D.Lennon, B.Lyng, P.Trait, C.Lyng, C.Dalton , R.Costigan

BEFRIENDING Eleanor Doyle is Coordinator for Kilkenny & Carlow Contact Befriending & Support organisation for Older People. They cover Kilkenny City fully and County area only where there is a need for an alone with one of their befriending clients and where it cannot be fulfilled by a local group. Please note that there is a change in their address which now is Kilkenny & Carlow Contact, c/o St. Canices Neighbourhood hall, Butts