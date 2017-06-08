North Kilkenny - Tullaroan

U21 Hurling:

Tommy Walshe, The Village and Shane Walsh, Mountgale were on the Kilkenny U21 hurling team who defeated Dublin in the first round of the Leinster Championship held at Nowlan Park on Wednesday last.

Happy Birthday Eamon:

Popular local farmer Eamon Holland celebrated his 80th birthday along with his family and a large gathering of friends at Connolly's, Tullaroan on Saturday last.

Camogie:

Miriam and Grace Walsh are wished all the best as they line out with the Kilkenny senior camogie team who play Waterford in the Liberety Insurance Senior Camogie Championship to be held at Waterford on Saturday.

Tullaroan Athletic Club:

A great day was had by all who took part in the Tullaroan ultra marathon, marathon, half marathon 10k and 5k run/walk last Saturday. Once again this was a very well organised event where over 450 people took part coming as far away as Dallas, Texas. A big thanks to Vincent Guthrie and his team along with all who helped in making this one of the most popular running/walking events of the year.

The Kilkenny Branch of Arthritis Ireland:

The Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny branch hold their local coffee chat every Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon in the fantastic Ossory Park Community Centre. Do you live with Fibromyalgia or Arthritis? Don't suffer alone! Come for a chat, get out of the house, make new friends & know you're not alone - Looking forward to meeting you, we'll have the kettle on. To find out more information you can call or text 087 1491767

13th June the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will host a FREE talk with John Lindsey of Chronic Pain Ireland. This will be in the Ossory Park Community Centre Kilkenny at 11am. Call or text 087 1491767 to secure your seat.

Duties of Sacristan:

Anyone interested in taking up the position of Sacristan in the Church of The Assumption or helping out occasionally with sacristan duties for week-end Masses/Funerals/Weddings. Please contact Fr. Patsy for further details

Whist Drive:

A whist drive takes place in Tullaroan community centre on Friday 9th June commencing at 8.30pm and all are welcome.

Hurlers Co-op G.A.A. Draw:

Tickets are now available for the costing €50.00 for five draws with wonderful prizes. As this is one of the main fundraisers for the hurling club your support would be very much appreciated

Kilkenny Senior Hurling:

It is hoped that Padraig Walsh will be fit to play with the Kilkenny senior hurling team who play Wexford in the Leinster semi final at Wexford this Saturday.

St Kieran's College Past Pupils:

The newly formed Alumni association is planning a Major two day event on June 30th and July 1st to enable all past pupils to come together to celebrate all that is unique and special about St. Kieran's College and those associated with it. For further information look up pastpupils@stkieranscollege.ie.

Social Dancing:

Dancing continues in the Tullaroan Community Centre on Tuesday 20th June with dancing to Declan Aungier. Admission including a supper €8.00.