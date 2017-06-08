North Kilkenny - Lisdowney

Lisdowney Primary Schools Camogie

Best wishes to the Lisdowney schools camogie team who take on Bennettsbridge in the Cumann na mBunscol County Final in Nowlan park this evening (Wednesday) at 6pm. All support would be greatly appreciated.



Lisdowney GAA & Camogie Club Weekly Lotto LOTTO RESULTS 29/5/17

Numbers Drawn: 4, 21, 23, 24 No winner. New Jackpot €16,850 Match 3's Gavin Drennan Ann O Hara Cillian Hackett



Lisdowney Montessori Play and Learn - They would like to thank you for your support over the past four years. There is availability in ECCE scheme pre-school setting and After School Homework Club for September 2017. Please call Helen on0876978588. They are holding a cake sale on Saturday 10th June after 6pm Mass. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Clontubrid - are holding their annual 6km Fun Run on Sunday 11th June. Registration from 10am. Please wear a white t-shirt as it will be a 'colour run', collect all the colours! Followed by fun activities and refreshments back at the school. All proceeds will go to the school.



Cemetery Mass - Masses will be celebrated in: Lisdowney on Friday 7th July; Rathbeagh on Monday 10th July; Tifeaghna on Wednesday 12th July; Clontubrid on Tuesday 18th July and Aharney on Friday 28th July. All masses at 7.30pm.



"THE KILKENNY BRANCH OF ARTHRITIS IRELAND

Weekly Coffee: The Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny branch hold their local coffee chat every Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon in the fantastic Ossory Park Community Centre. Do you live with Fibromyalgia or Arthritis? Don't suffer alone! Come for a chat, get out of the house, make new friends & know you're not alone - Looking forward to meeting you, we'll have the kettle on. To find out more information you can call or text 087 149176713th June the Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny Branch will host a FREE talk with John Lindsey of Chronic Pain Ireland. This will be in the Ossory Park Community Centre Kilkenny at 11am. Call or text 087 1491767 to secure your seat.

Ossory Show/ Rathdowney Annual Show - will be held on Sunday 23rd of July. Kicking off on Saturday Evening 22nd with BBQ - bar and music by Beats Workin. Following on Sunday 23rd Massive Truck, Vintage Car & Tractor Show plus Argricultural Show and Reeling in the Years, to include all their popular events. For schedule and further details contact: Catherine Fitzgerald, Secretary 0879975902. Chairman Peter Ging 0862394573. Truck, Vintage and General Enquiries: Seamus Costigan PRO 0862306828; Canice Gorman 0872326493; Brian McCartney 0861719696 Event Organisers. Reeling in the Years: some members of the Ossory Show plus volunteers have entered into partnership with a local land owner and have sown 8 acres of winter barley. The crop will be harvested on show day 23rd of July by 12 pre 1960 Bagger combine harvesters of various makes. 1 acre of the oats will be harvested by binder pulled by 3 working horses. The oats will be hand stacked and threshed on site by a mill, driven by a steam engine, various square bailers, binders, sack loaders etc. Richie Kavanagh will be there to provide Music/Song & Banter. They encourage people of all ages to make a sculpture out of the scrap. Further details from Noel Bailey PRO & Event Organiser 0872580738 and on notice board beside AIB Bank, Rathdowney.