Success for triplets and twins from same school in north Kilkenny

Triplets and twins at a school in north Kilkenny are among the students who celebrated getting their Junior Cert exam results this year.

Pictured above are the Freshford students who received their results in Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown.

In what is likely to be a rare occurrence for any school in the county - the triplets and twins were beaming after getting their State examination results last Wednesday.

Left to right in the picture is Ms Angela Conroy (Deputy Principal) and the Phelan twins: Jack and Micheal.

Then there’s Martin Gleeson (Principal) and the Bergin triplets: Órlaith, Saoirse and Ódhrain.

There were 1,144 Kilkenny students across the county who got their results this year.

This figure broken down saw saw 579 females in the county take the exam with 565 males.