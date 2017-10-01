Ring a Link reinstated on the Castlecomer to Kilcullen route

The Local Link service provided by Ring A Link has been reinstated on the Castlecomer to Kilcullen route which will be of “ huge benefit to those living, working and studying in the region”.

Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan, says the 817A Castlecomer to Kilcullen route will leave Castlecomer daily, Monday to Friday, from around 8.30am.

Local Link Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow provides Demand Responsive Transport services for passengers living in rural areas across county Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow and South Tipperary.

Minister Phelan said: “Local Link provides both demand-responsive, door-to-door services on request, as well as scheduled bus services on fixed routes here in Kilkenny.

"It is in many ways the unsung hero of our public transport system and an invaluable resource for us locally.”

Local Link is enabling people in remote rural areas to go shopping, get to hospital appointments and avail of services in their local towns and villages.