Cocaine seized in house in Ballyragget

Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized a quantity of cocaine, along with cash and drugs paraphernalia from a house in Ballyragget.

In a planned operation gardaí obtained a warrant and searched the property on Saturday evening.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and detained and questioned in connection with having drugs in his possession for sale or supply. He has since been released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.