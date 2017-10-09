Cocaine seized in house in Ballyragget

Cash and paraphernalia found

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized a quantity of cocaine, along with cash and drugs paraphernalia from a house in Ballyragget.

In a planned operation gardaí obtained a warrant and searched the property on Saturday evening.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and detained and questioned in connection with having drugs in his possession for sale or supply.  He has since been released without charge and a file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP. 