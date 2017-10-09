€3,000 worth of farm gates stolen in North Kilkenny

13 sets of gates removed from pillars

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Approximately €3,000 worth of farm gates have been stolen and gardaí are warning farmers to be vigilant.

The gates were removed and stolen from locations at Ballinaslee, Ballyragget overnight on October 5 and 6 on the main Durrow to Ballyragget road.

"We are appealing to anyone who is offered gates or scrap metal matching this description to contact us,"  said a garda spokesman.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.