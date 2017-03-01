New season picks up pace in Kilkenny

The first 18 hole competition of the season was played at Kilkenny golf club at the weekend.

Despite the harsh weather on Sunday a total of 129 players took part in the event over the three days.

Those playing on Saturday had the better of the conditions, and although only 20 played on Saturday, it produced three of the six scores to feature in the prizes and included the best two scores of the weekend.

Thomas Buckley (11) scored 41 points and beat Peter Walsh, junior (10) who also returned 41 points on the back nine.

Thomas had a split of 19 and 22 whereas Peter had the reverse of 22 and 19.

The remainder of the net prizes went to Kevin Cleere (12) with 39 points, Joe Casey (13) 39 points and Noel Casey (11), who was the only 38 points to feature.

The gross was won by Luke Donnelly (+1) with 37 gross points.

The Standard scratch was 71 (36 points) on all three days, but as Winter Rules were in place there were no handicap reductions or increases.

The Handicap Secretary has reminded that players must return their cards.

All cards must be returned irrespective of how many holes are completed. The sanctions already notified will be implemented if players do not return their scores.

Members should note that the Winter handicap adjustment scheme is suspended and golfers will now revert to playing off their full GUI handicap.

Winter Rules will still apply until further notice (mark the ball and lift, clean and place, within six inches not nearer the hole). The only exception is in a bunker where the ball must be played as it lies.

GOLFER OF YEAR: The 2017 Golfer of the year, sponsored by Cathal O’Neill, The Honda Centre, Callan Road, Kilkenny, recommences this weekend with the March monthly medal.

The first two rounds, held late last year, show Brendan Keegan and Brian Meredith, sharing the lead on 19 points, followed closely by Padraig Keegan in third on 18 points.

Twenty players and ties, in each of the nominated competitions, will receive points.

Further details of the scoring and the counting competitions will be in next week’s notes.

PATRICK’S NIGHT: There will be a social night of Ceol agus Craic in the clubhouse on St Patricks’ night, Friday, March 17.

The evening will kick off at 9pm with music provided by Patsy Dempsey and his group. All are welcome to come along.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: Members will have received notice that their annual subscription are now due and must be paid this week.

Members should remember that the new category introduced last year is still available. Intermediate Membership is open to golfers aged between 25 and 29.

The Premium Credit Payment option is now closed.

The closing date for payment of the annual subscription is this week. Members who have not yet paid up are requested to do so as soon as possible.

Aon Insurance are continuing The Private Insurance for golfers again this year.

Cut off for those wishing to join (€27) is before the close of business on March 3. The scheme renewal date is April 1.

This is a worthwhile scheme. Full details of the cover provided are available from the office.

COURSE NEWS: Members are reminded to repair pitch marks.

Some members are repairing pitch marks but they are not doing it properly and are leaving brown circles the size of a 50 cent piece on the greens, apparently.

If a pitch mark is repaired properly using a pitch mark repairer rather than a tee and the grass is pushed in from all sides there should not be any brown patches on the green.

If members google “How to properly repair a pitch mark” there are videos on YouTube to show how to properly repair a pitch mark.

These videos only last about a minute and are well worth watching.

Also, if someone knows how to properly repair a pitch mark they shouldn’t be afraid to share the knowledge with their playing partners.

Members are also requested not to step on the ropes surrounding the greens. They should either use the entrance at the front or step over or under the ropes.

The course will be closed for Hollow Coring on Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7. The kitchen will be closed on Monday also.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES: Bridge 8 Table Howell results - 1 Jane and Martin Duggan; 2 Martina Naughton and Mary Rice; 3 Ella Dunphy and Mags Duggan.

SNOOKER: The singles snooker competition continues, but there are a lot of second round matches still to be completed.

The organizers have extended the finishing date to St Patrick’s weekend and participant must meet this new date.

Anthony Cleere was the first man through to the quarter-finals after overcoming Michael O’Neill in the third frame.

Andy Mealy was beaten by Paul Carroll on the black in the third frame. Brendan Power has also progressed to the next round after beating Aiden Brennan.

RESULTS: Saturday/Sunday, February 25, 26, 18 hole singles, Stableford (CSS 71 on all three days) 1 Thomas Buckley (11) 41pts (b9); 2 Peter Walsh, junior (10) 41pts; 3 Kevin Cleere (12) 39pts (b9); best Gross, Luke Donnelly (+1) 37pts; 4 Joe Casey (13) 39pts; 5 Noel Casey (11) 38pts.

Two’s Club - Kieran Hoban at 6th; Tom Hickey, Ger Wall at 10th, John Larkin, Bobby O’Mahony, Emmet Boland at 17th.

Each ‘Two’ receives €38 credit in the Pro Shop.

February 25, gent’s Saturday Crosscard, 1 Sean Byrne, Martin Hanrick, Mark Grant, John Geoghan 72pts; 2 Pat Walshe, Willie Murphy, Alan Doran, Gerry O’Dwyer, 71pts; 3 Joe O’Neill , Billy Burke, Stephen McCormack, Liam Cody 69pts; 4 John Marnell, Rob Kearney, Pat Hickey, Mick O’Flynn 6pts.

TEAM NEWS: It is recommended that all Team Manager’s, who are considering having Junior Members on their teams, should put their names down for the upcoming CGI, CPC (Child Protection Course).

The contacts are Leo Byrne or Ann Greaney for further details.

SENIOR GENTS: Thursday, February 23, three person team, 14 hole competition results, 1 Richard Butler, Brendan McIntyre, Roger Ryan 69pts; 2 Geoff Meagher, Michael O’Neill, Eugene Orr 61pts (b7); 3 Billy Burke, Joe Gannon, Brian Keane 61pts; 4 John Martin, Phillip O’Neill, Jack Nolan 59pts; 5 Jim Ryan, Mick Crotty, Shem Lawlor 58pts; 6 Noel Skehan, Michael Nicholson, Reay Brandon 57pts; 7 Brian Cullen, Tom Dunne, Joe O’Driscoll 56pts.

Forty players took part.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.30am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 9.30 to 10am and 11.16am to 12.36pm visitor/society, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Thursday,9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.16pm senior gents, 1.24 to 2.20pm members time; Friday, 9.32 to 11am visitors, 1 to 2.28pm members time; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.36am members time, 8.52 to 10.20am ladies and gents 18 hole, singles 11am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 1.56pm members time; Sunday, 7.32am to 2.36pm ladies and gents 18 hole singles (gents Monthly Medal, ladies 18 hole singles); Monday, 6.58am to 5.56pm course closed - Hollow Coring; Tuesday, 6.58am to 5.56pm course closed - Hollow Coring; Wednesday, March 8, 8.20 to 10.20am ladies 18 hole singles Stableford, 10.36 to 11.32am Society/visitor, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 18 hole singles Stableford.

LADIES: Congratulations to Eleanor Moore who achieved every golfers dream with a hole in one on the 15th hole on Sunday.

Results Tuesday, February 21, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Niamh Kelly (9) 28pts; 2 Mags Duggan (27), (25-1) 24pts (b9); 3 Mary Rice (26) 24pts (b9).

SENIORS: The early inclement weather caused the cancellation of last Thursday’s senior ladies competition.

The next competition is scheduled for Thursday. The draw will be made at 9.30am for immediate tee off.

Members have been reminded that the annual subscriptions are due.