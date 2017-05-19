Mullinavat roar back from 11 point deficit to draw with Rower

Mullinavat came from 11 points down during the closing quarter to grab a thrilling extra time draw with the Rower Inistioge in the senior hurling league in wet Thomastown this evening.

In the end a 61st minute point from 'Vat sub, Jamie Fennelly, drew a match the Rower had dominated for long stages.

The Rower were sharper in every way and they made by far the better use of the ball when they exploded into life during the first quarter. Goals from Conor Joyce (penalty) and Cathal Bolger helped shoot them 2-5 to 0-1 ahead.

At half-time they held a strong lead of 2-8 to 1-2, and they upped the advantage to 2-13 to 1-5 when Pat Lyng shot a fine point in the 44th minute.

Mullinavat were chasing hard, but luck was rarely with them. Ger Malone flashed through for a fine goal in the 47th minute, and when Adam Mansfield made the best of a defensive error three minutes later, Mullinavat were flying and it was game on big time (2-13 to 3-6).

Fennelly saved Mullinavat in the end, but the Rower must be kicking themselves that they let such a big lead slip after playing well to put it together.

SCORERS: Rower-Inistioge - C. Joyce (1-4); C.Boler (1-2); P. Lyng, T. Murphy, K. Murphy (0-2 each); J. Ryan, D. Kelly (0-1 each). Mullinavat - J. Walsh (1-5); G. Malone (1-1); A. Mansfield (1-0); I. Duggan (0-2); S. Aylward, D. Kenneally, J. Fennelly (0-1 each).