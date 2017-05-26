Two still unbeaten as Red Mills actions hots up

Two greyhounds remain unbeaten as the pursuit of the title of Red Mills Open Unraced Champion moves to the final stage.

One of those unbeaten dogs is the Michael J. Donovan trained Buckos Dream.

The son of Superior Product and Dalcash Dvinsky started fast and led Cinderella to the first bend.

Showing his big early dash, Buckos Dream powered five lengths clear out of the second bend.

The lead was up to eight lengths by the third as Buckos Dream rounded the second last turn.

Cinderella came home strongly and closed the gap late on but this race belonged to Buckos Dream as he booked his final spot by four lengths in a brilliant 28.87.

Started best

The other remaining unbeaten finalist will be Tullovin Kim.

About It Is started best in the opener and led the field up and around the opening two bends.

The pace setter held a two length lead over Old Road Scolari at the start of the back stretch and held that lead into the third as Pops Policy went in chase.

About It Is ran off the last bend and this allowed Pops Policy up the inner to snatch a two length victory in 29.80.

Second race

The battle for early supremacy was between Larkins Act and Rathmoyle Fudge.

The former got the bend and quickly established a two length lead over Cill Dubh Conor going down the back stretch.

There was no change into the third and try as he might, Cill Dubh Conor could not get on terms in the latter stages.

Larkins Act raced on to win by a length and a half in 29.59.

Race three was a Connollys Red Mills a4 bitch 525 semi-final. Random Lady was to the fore early doors and she went on to hold a five length lead at the second bend.

Power Dragon moved well down the far side to close to within two lengths. Random Lady continued to dig deep into her reserves but Power Dragon had too much stamina and got up to win by two and a half lengths in 29.50.

In the second semi-final Howsyerdaymissus and Ambitious Ranger go to the bend together.

The former got the bend before racing two lengths clear going down the back stretch.

Howsyerdaymissus ran the far side strongly to edge a further length clear.

The Brian Ellard trained Howsyerdaymissus kept about her work to defeat Ambitious Ranger by two lengths in 29.54.

D2 725

It is not easy to make very yard of the running over the 725 yard trip in Kilkenny, but that is just what Almost Blazing did. Trained by Donal Kehoe, Almost Blazing came out running and was soon two lengths clear.

The leader moved three lengths clear going down the far side for the second time as Mt Leinster Jayo chased.

There was no change into the fifth and on the run to the line, Almost Blazing stayed clear to defeat Mt leinster Jayo by five and a half lengths in 40.94.

Red Mills semi-final

In the second semi-final of the Red Mills, both Luminous Warrior and Tullovin Kim scorched to the bend.

Tullovin Kim got the bend on the rails and moved a length clear into the second bend.

Tullovin Kim kept motoring up front and maintained her length lead turning for home as Live Edition moved to challenge.

The Patrick Guilfoyle trained Tullovin Kim never let up and stayed clear to maintain her unbeaten record in a time of 29.25. Javielenko ran on to fill the runner up spot.

a4 525

Ballinacrow Rock led up from trap 3 and never saw a rival from there.

The leader held a two length lead over Mikeys Picture and ran strongly into the third turn to extend that lead to four lengths.

There would be no catching Ballinacrow Rock and he saw off Mikeys Picture by those four lengths in 29.26.

Race 9

The penultimate contest saw Foulkscourt Rose start best and lead into the bend.

Rose ran the bends well and held a three length advantage over Triangle Tady coming out of the second turn.

The challenger made no impression into the third turn. Foulkscourt Rose did not ease up on the run home and crossed the line five lengths clear of Old Road Teddy in a career best 29.34.

Evens chance

Downtomattys was sent off evens favourite for the last race of the night but he never got into it.

The Droopys Ford asserted into the bend and took over at the head of affairs.

Droopys Ford moved two lengths clear of Trumera Wood into the second bend before storming four lengths to the good turning for home.

The Karol Ramsbottom trained Droopys Ford bounced back to winning ways, as he defeated Berkey by five and a half lengths in 29.13.