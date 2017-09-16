Stapleton injury time point gives Boro victory
Dicksboro win Kilkenny senior hurling league final
Cillian Buckley taken off with head injury
Dicksboro's Conor Doheny stops an O'Loughlin Gaels attack. Photo Pat Moore
Dicksboro won the senior hurling league final by a point this afternoon after Shane Stapleton put over an injury time free.
O'Loughlin Gaels who hit 13 wides during the match struck for a goal to leave the sides level on full time, 1-14 to 0-17 and extra time seemed a certainty until Stapleton pointed.
Dicksboro led by three points at half time, 0-10 to 0-7.
Boro star Cillian Buckley was substituted at half time as a precaution after receiving a head injury.
