Dicksboro win Kilkenny senior hurling league final

Dicksboro won the senior hurling league final by a point this afternoon after Shane Stapleton put over an injury time free.

O'Loughlin Gaels who hit 13 wides during the match struck for a goal to leave the sides level on full time, 1-14 to 0-17 and extra time seemed a certainty until Stapleton pointed.

Dicksboro led by three points at half time, 0-10 to 0-7.

Boro star Cillian Buckley was substituted at half time as a precaution after receiving a head injury.