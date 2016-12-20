Deaths in Kilkenny, December 20, 2016

The Late Patrick (Paddy) Egan

The death has taken place of Paddy Egan Borriscoobe, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny, December 18th 2016, predeceased by his loving wife Carmen. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nonie and Peggy brother Ned, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Co.Tipperary on Tuesday, December 20th, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Wednesday, December 21st, at 9.45am to St Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny followed by burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The Late Joe Howley

The death has occurred of Joe Howley, Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Mooncoin, Kilkenny.



Formerly of Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Michael and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Niamh, Sinéad, Aisling, Fionn and Aran, brothers Seamus and John, sisters Alice, Margaret and Mary, son-in-law Diarmuid, daughter-in-law Therese, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3.00pm to 7.00pm with removal on Thursday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in the Christus Rex Cemetery, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. House private on Thursday morning please.