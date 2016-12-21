Deaths in Kilkenny, December 21, 2016

The late Sheila Geoghan (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Sheila Geoghan (née Ryan), 49 Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny/Annacarty, Tipperary.



Geoghegan (nee Ryan) (49 Michael Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Annacarty, Co. Tipperary) 20th December 2016, peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family, Sheila, beloved wife of Seán and much loved mother of Michael, Pauline, Peter and the late Frances, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers T.P., Andy and Martin, sisters Mary, Chrissie and Annie, sons-in-law Ciarán and Pat, daughter-in-law Kathryn, her nine grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Wednesday (21st Dec.) with Rosary at 8pm.Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to St. John's Church, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.