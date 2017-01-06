Deaths in Kilkenny, January 6, 2016

The late James (Jim) Restrick

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Restrick, Bullockhill, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny / Carlow Town, Carlow, Formerly of 9 Dublin Street, Carlow.

Sadly missed by his daughter Hazel, son Richard and their mother Margaret, grandchildren Julie, Jeff, Jessica and James, great-grandchildren Leon, Ruadhán and Caomhán, sister Dorcas, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, most kind neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 2pm in Cloydagh Church, Carlow followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Thomas Nolan

The death has occurred of Thomas Nolan, Grange Road, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.



Thomas Nolan, Grange Road, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny who died on Thursday 5th January, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Pat, Maurice and Ger, daughters-in-law Bernie and Tina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday January 6th from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Saturday January 7th at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.