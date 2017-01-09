Deaths in Kilkenny, January 9, 2016

The late Elsie Brennan

The death has occurred of Elsie Brennan, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.



Sadly missed by her sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Julia and Mary, brothers Martin, Michael, Paddy and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-inlaw, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

The late Tommy Brennan

The death has occurred of Tommy Brennan, The Rower, Kilkenny.



Sadly missed by Helena, Anna, Fintan, neighbours, friends and relatives. Reposing on Monday 9th January at The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7o/c. Funeral mass on Tuesday 10th January at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

The late Teresa (Tess) Fennelly

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Fennelly, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny.



Fennelly (Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny) 8th January 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Teresa (Tess), deeply regretted by her loving nephews and nieces, cousin, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives, her kind neighbours and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 6.30 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Maguire (née Reville)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Maguire (née Reville), Ballinalaw, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Mullinavat, Kilkenny.



Catherine (Kitty) Maguire (née Reville) Ballinalaw, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and ex Belmont Park who died on Saturday 7th January. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Catherine, predeceased by her husband John and son Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons James, John and Patrick, daughters Kathleen (Barron), Margaret (Treacy), Mary (Hamilton), Annette (Coady), Elizabeth (Bagnall) and Brigid (Briscoe), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 28 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, brother Tommy Reville, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday 9th January from 12pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday 10th January to The Church of the Assumption, Slieverue arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE ON TUESDAY

The late Eileen McEvoy (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Eileen McEvoy (née Murphy), Late of Vicar Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Eileen passed away peacefully (in her 104th year) in the loving care of Ann, Chris and the staff of Drakelands Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy (N.T., C.B.S. Kilkenny) and loving mother of the late Assumpta (Bergin, Clonmel). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary (Murray, Lough Dan, Wicklow), Vicky (Bolger, Clonmel), sons Paddy (Fethard) and Gabriel (Charleville), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Butt's Green, Kilkenny) from 5pm on Monday with Funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Richard (Dixie) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Richard (Dixie) O'Neill, New Road, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Coon, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Dixie O'Neill, New Road Moneenroe & formerly of Coon. Suddenly at Home. Pre-deceased by his sons Richard & Edward, his Father Richard and sister Clare. Sadly missed by his wife Mary Jo, sons David, Sean, Gearóid, daughters Maeve, Gráinne, and Ailish, grandchildren Evan and Molly, his Mother Jane, brothers Brian, Mick, Sean, Gerard, Liam and Paul, sisters Alice, Sinead and Martina, daughter-in-law Caroline, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 11am on Monday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Monday evening at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial in the Parish Cemetery.

The late Ellen Foskin (née O'Shea)

The death has occurred of Ellen Foskin (née O'Shea), O'Connell Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Mullinavat, Kilkenny.



Ellen Foskin (née O'Shea), O'Connell Street, Waterford who died on 6th January peacefully at Rockshire Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family, Ellen, predeceased by her daughter Catherina, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons James, Laurence, Sean, Nicholas and Stephen, daughter Teresa, Evelyn and Lorraine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at her home tomorrow, Sunday, from 2 o'c. until 8 o'c.. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'c. followed by burial in Mullinavat Cemetery.

The late Jim Kinsella

The death has occurred of Jim Kinsella, 11 Oliver Plunkett Ave., Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Co, Kilkenny.

Jim passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Joseph's ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown earlier this morning (Friday 6th) surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, his daughters Marie and Karina, their husbands Johnny and Jer, his sons, Michael and his wife Kim, James and his wife Claire, Thomas and his partner Sarah, Lee and his partner Ciara, his sister Rosie, brother Michael, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Jim was predeceased by his brother John.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon tomorrow (Saturday) with Rosary and prayers at 8pm in the evening. Removal at 10.30am on Sunday morning to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Family flowers only please and if desired, donations can be made to St. Joseph's ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. A collection box will be available at the Church.