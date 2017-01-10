Deaths in Kilkenny, January 10, 2017

The late Thomas (Tom) Darby

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Darby, Borris Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Thomas (Tom) Darby, Meadowlea, Borris Road, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Poplar, London. He died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen (nee Grace) and his daughters Tina (Martina Tombs) and Maria (Maria Lee), his Grandchildren William, Jack (partner Charlotte), Daniel (wife Sophie), Ben and Eleanor, his great-grandaughter Gwen his relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2pm on Friday afternoon. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association Ireland or St. Mary's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Collection boxes will be available at Duiske Abbey for the Funeral Mass.

The late Frances Mugridge (née Farrell)

The death has occurred of Frances Mugridge (née Farrell), Marble Court, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Hacketstown, Carlow.



Frances Mugridge (nee Farrell), Marble Court, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny and late of Hacketstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at home on Monday, 9th January 2017.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, brothers Michael and Rich, sister Anne, brothers-in-law Les and Ken, sisters-in-law Brigid and Dolores, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her brother Rich in Hacketstown, from 2pm on Tuesday, 10th January, with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Hacketstown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Hacketstown Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow, Kilkenny Home Care Team.