Deaths in Kilkenny, January 11, 2017

The late Carmel Gleeson (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Carmel Gleeson (née Ryan), Gleesons Bookmakers Main Street, Urlingford, Kilkenny.



Peacefully, Predeceased by her parents Mickie and Hannah and her brother Fabian Ryan (Cashel). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, family; Joe, Helen, Brian, Martin and Conor, daughters-in-law Dolores, Catherine, Mary and Antonia, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Wednesday from 4 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late Morty Leahy

The death has occurred of Morty Leahy, Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny

Morty Leahy, (Ex-Postman) Mill Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, 10th January 2017.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Christine, David, Lorraine and Fran, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Paul and John, sister Alma, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brohter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Morty will be reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/ Kilkenny Home Care Team.