Deaths in Kilkenny, January 12, 2017

The late Anna Hoban (née Swift)

The death has occurred of Anna Hoban (née Swift), Rathclough, Danesfort, Kilkenny.



Hoban (nee Swift) (Rathclough, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny) 11th January 2017, peacefully, at home, Anna, beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Bernie, much loved mother of Margaret, Michael, Colette, Geraldine, Madeline, Mary, Paula, Ann and Pat, sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3 o'clock on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Maria Roche (née Quinlan)

The death has occurred of Maria Roche (née Quinlan), Creamery House, Kilmacow, Kilkenny.



Wife of the late Donal, she died peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Thursday from 2pm with removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society and The Careers

The late Sr. Alphonsus Walsh

The death has occurred of Sr. Alphonsus Walsh, St. John of God Convent, College Rd. Kilkenny, and late of Bootstown, Freshford, Kilkenny.

Sr. Alphonsus died peacefully today Jan. 11th 2017, at St John of Convent College Rd. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Nora, neice Elaine, nephew Richard, nephew-in-law Ger. grandnieces Jessica and Ruth grandnephew Tommie, sisters of St. John of God, relatives and friends

Reposing at the Convent on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church at 11am on Friday, with burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.