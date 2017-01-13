Deaths in Kilkenny, January 13, 2017

The late Ellen (Elsie) Brennan

The death has occurred of Ellen (Elsie) Brennan, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.



Sadly missed by her sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Julia and Mary, brothers Martin, Michael, Paddy and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-inlaw, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Friday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anne (Nancy) Hanlon

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Hanlon, Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Hanlon (Altamount House, Kilkenny and formerly of 14 Ossory Park) 12th January 2017, at Altamount House, Anne (Nancy), sadly missed by her loving brothers Billy, Paddy and John, sister Bridget, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rosary on Friday evening at 7 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please.

The late Philomena Harney (née Treacy)

The death has occurred of Philomena Harney (née Treacy), Fahee, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Bigwood, Kilkenny.



Philomena Harney nee Treacy who died on Thursday, 12th January. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Philomena. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Michelle, sons Dan, Nigel, Paul, Malachy and Brendan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildern, sisters Aine (Kiely), Kathleen (Treacy), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, January 13th, from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Paul’s Church, Bigwood. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 14th, at 10.00am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The late Richard O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Richard O'Keeffe, Newchurch, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny / Stoneyford, Kilkenny.

O'Keeffe, Richard. Newchurch, Kilmaganny and formerly of Kilree, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. He died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, 11th January 2017.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

The late Eamonn Tierney

The death has occurred of Eamonn Tierney, Artane, Dublin / Kilkenny.



The death has occurred on the 12th of January 2017 of Eamonn Tierney (Artane, Dublin and Bawnmore, Co. Kilkenny) ex Air Corps and Aer Lingus, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Loving husband, father and grandfather, sadly missed by his wife Margaret Mary, his son Brendan, his daughter Grace, his son-in-law Bill, his daughter-in-law Teresa, his grandchildren Matthew, Stephen and Aeife-Anne, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and John.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm tomorrow, Friday afternoon, with removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock Village, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Cremation afterwards at Dardistown Crematorium, Collinstown Cross, Old Airport Road, Cloghran, Co. Dublin. House private on Friday please. No flowers please. Donations to St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5.