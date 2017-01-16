Deaths in Kilkenny, January 16, 2017

The late Margaret (Peggy) Brophy (née Hurley)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Brophy (née Hurley), Ballinaraha, Glenmore, Kilkenny.



Brophy; Ballinaraha, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, 15th January 2017. Margaret (Peggy) beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Mary, Ann, Helena, Margaret and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family grandchildren Leanne, Emily, Laura, Daniel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Teresa Clancy

The death has occurred of Teresa Clancy, St. Mary's Nursing Home, Dublin / Ballyouskill, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Teresa Clancy of St. Mary's Nursing Home, Merrion Road, Dublin and formerly of Ballyouskill, Co. Kilkenny. She died on 14th January 2017, at St. Vincents's Hospital, Dublin.

The late Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Elliott

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Elliott, Rose Cottage, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny.



Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Elliott, Rose Cottage, Dunnamaggan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Cranleigh, Surrey, England. Elizabeth died on Thursday 12th January 2017. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Funeral Service will take place in St. Matthew's Church, Kilmoganny at 12 noon on Wednesday 18th January. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Tom Nugent

The death has occurred of Tom Nugent, Dowrath, Ballycallan, Kilkenny.



Tom Nugent, Bradford, England and formerly of Dowrath, Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny.

Tom died in England, December 2016. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Bridie, Mary and Theresa, sisters-in-law Betty, Marie and Eileen, brother-in-law Jackie, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Ballycallan on Saturday 21st January at 11am. Burial of Ashes will take place afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Anne O'Brien (née Brett),

The death has occurred of Anne O'Brien (née Brett), 22 Hazel Grove, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



O'Brien (nee Brett) (22 Hazel Grove, Kilkenny) 14th January 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anne, beloved wife of the late Billy and much loved mother of Liam and Claire, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Lauren, Rachel, James, Tiernan, Amelia and Hannah, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o'clock on Monday evening with rosary at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Tuesday pleas

The late Norah Bourke

The death has occurred of Norah Bourke, Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Suddenly at her home. Beloved wife of the late Ciaran and loving mother of Julie, Simon, Sarah, Louise and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Bishop Philip (Pergeter, Birmingham), sister Valerie (Wolverhampton), grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 9a.m. on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 9.30a.m. followed by Removal to St. John's Church for 10.30a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday at 7p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home.

The late Maura A. Dore (née Molloy)

The death has occurred of Maura A. Dore (née Molloy), Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of Drakelands Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and adored mother of Ted, Roseanne, Paddy, Elizabeth, Michael, Richard, John, David and Peter. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers Jim and Martin, sisters Teresa and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Ted's residence (Kilkenny House Hotel, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) from 4.30p.m. on Sunday with Rosary at 6p.m. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Canice's Church to Danesfort Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the I.S.P.C.C.

The late Joan Tynan

The death has occurred of Joan Tynan, Lacken Drive and late of John's Bridge, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital. Late of Hibernian Insurance Company. Beloved aunt of Annemarie, David, Des and Michael (Crowley), Marie and Michael (Hennigan), Michael and William (Tynan). She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 4.30p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 5.30p.m. followed by removal to St. John's Church. Funeral on Monday after 10.30a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Noel Dempsey

The death has occurred of Noel Dempsey, Bawnskeha, Thomastown, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place suddenly of Noel Dempsey, Bawnskeha, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Tony and David and daughter Linda. Daughters-in-law Jenny and Niamh, grandchildren Fionn and Harry, brothers Mick and Ned, sisters Mary and Helen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home from 5pm on Friday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm. Requeim Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. House is strictly private please.

The late Mary Fitzpatrick (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzpatrick (née O'Neill), Churchclara, Clifden, Kilkenny.



Mary died today Friday 13th Jan in her 102nd year, in the loving care of Matron and Staff of Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5pm on Saturday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 6.30 pm. Funeral prayers at 9.15 on Sunday morning followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Biddy Fluskey

The death has occurred of Biddy Fluskey, Shanbough, New Ross., New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford.



Fluskey; Shanbough, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny. 12th January 2017. Biddy loving sister of the late Larry, Mary, Katie and Dick. Deeply regretted by her friend Andy Kane. Sadly missed by loving family niece Breda, nephew Pat, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, 14th January, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon for 11am Requiem Mass on Sunday, 15th January, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Roasry will take place this Friday (13th January) evening at 8pm in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross.

The late Frances (Fan) Lannon (née Doolan),

The death has occurred of Frances (Fan) Lannon (née Doolan), Station Road, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

The death has taken place of Frances Lannnon (nee) Doolan Station Road, Thomastown, Co kilkenny and formerly of Mill Street Thomastown, peaceful in the care of the staff and nurses of St Columba's Hospital Thomastown. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick, sadly missed by her sons Pat, Sean, Jack and Seamus, her daughters Mary, Betty, Kathleen, Joan and Chrissy. Grandchildren, GreatGrandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relativies and friends RIP Reposing at her home from 3pm on Friday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 8.30pm. Leaving from her residence to arrive at the church of the assumption Thomastown for requiem mass at 2pm on Saturday followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery Thomastown. Family flowers only please, donations to the friends of St Columba's Hospital Thomastown.