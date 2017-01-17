Deaths in Kilkenny, January 17, 2017

The late Margaret (Peggy) Brophy (née Hurley)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Brophy (née Hurley), Ballinaraha, Glenmore, Kilkenny.



Brophy; Ballinaraha, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, 15th January 2017. Margaret (Peggy) beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Mary, Ann, Helena, Margaret and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family grandchildren Leanne, Emily, Laura, Daniel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyles Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow Tuesday 17th January with removal at 7pm to St James' Church Glenmore (walking from the creamery). Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday 18th January with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary, Ireland.

The late Teresa Clancy

The death has occurred of Teresa Clancy, St. Mary's Centre, Telford, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, Dublin / Ballyouskill, Kilkenny.



Clancy (St. Mary's Centre, Telford, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 and formerly of Ballyouskill, Co. Kilkenny) 14th January 2017, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, Teresa, sadly missed by her sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, her best friend Josephine and all her friends at St. Mary's and extended family.

Reposing at the Church Oratory at St. Mary's Centre on Tuesday (17th Jan.) from 3 o'clock to 5 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock in the Church at St. Mary's Centre. Funeral afterwards to Ballyouskill Cemetery, arriving at 1.30 o'clock approx.

The late Mary Webster (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Webster (née O'Brien), Croan, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Callan, Kilkenny.



Margaret Mary Webster, (nee O'Brien), Croan, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny. Following an accident.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

The late Kathleen Quigley (née Kavanagh)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quigley (née Kavanagh),40 Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Quigley (nee Kavanagh) (40 Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny and formerly of Emmet Street) 15th January 2017, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, Kathleen, beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Antoinette, Joseph, Michelle, Fionna, Aidan, Gráinne and the late Peter and Eóin, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Tuesday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Flowers are welcome but a donation, if desired, can be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box at Church.

The late Michael (Mickey) Power

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Power,Troy's Court and late of Fr. Albert Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Michael passed away on Sunday at his home. Beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of Ann (Burke), Breda (Hogan, Chicago), Mary (Nagle) and Theresa Ann. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, brother Jimmy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, residents and staff of Troy's Court and his many friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow/ Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Patrick Fagan Murphy

The death has occurred of Patrick Fagan Murphy, Ballyduff, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.



Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 4pm Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 11:45 am to Duiske Abbey on Wednesday for Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. R.I.P

The late Anne (Nan) Dargan

The death has occurred of Anne (Nan) Dargan, Newline, Callan, Kilkenny.



Anne (Nan) Dargan, Newline, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Monday, 16th January, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, her friend Larry, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan from 5pm on Tuesday. Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.