Deaths in Kilkenny, January 18, 2017

The late Walter Walsh

The death has occurred of Walter Walsh, Grennan House, Thomastown, Kilkenny.



Walter died peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family - his beloved wife, Anna; Sons, Thomas, Martin, Gerard, Noel and Damien; daughters, Fionnula, Margaret and Marina; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Wednesday. Rosary at 8pm on Thursday evening. Removal from his home on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Red Cross, Kilkenny Branch.

The late William (Billy) Tyler

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Tyler, Smartcastle, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford.



William (Billy) Tyler, Smartscastle, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny who died on Tuesday, 17th January, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. William will be sadly missed by his loving son John, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Sandra, son-in-law Georges, granchildren Jessica and Jeffrey, sister Nellie, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday, 18th January, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Thursday, 19th January, at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Martin (Murty) Kelly

The death has occurred of Martin (Murty) Kelly, Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Late of Castleinch Co. Kilkenny. Martin passed away (unepectedly) on Monday at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved dad of Louise and Stephen. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, brothers Patsy and Stephen, sister Mary, grandchildren Mikaela and Sophia, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5p.m. on Wednesday. Rosary on Thursday at 8p.m. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9.30a.m. followed by Removal to St. John's Church for 10.30a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Julia Clarke (née Crennan)

The death has occurred of Julia Clarke (née Crennan), Dunboyne, Meath / Kilkenny.



Clarke (nee Crennan) Julia, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and formerly of Clogh, Kilkenny) Jan 17th 2017 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown: beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Dominic, Tom and Margaret: she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Mima, son-in-law Derek, Dominic’s Partner Geraldine, grandsons Alan and his wife Anna, Darren and his girlfriend Maria, granddaughters Edel and Alison, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Friday morning arriving for 11.30 o/c Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne, Co. Meath.