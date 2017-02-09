Deaths in Kilkenny, February 9, 2016

The late Mary Teehan (née Hurley)

The death has occurred of Mary Teehan (née Hurley),Nottingham, England and late of Ballycarron House, Threecastles, Kilkenny.

Late of Ballycarron House, Threecastles, Co. Kilkenny. Wife of the late Paddy Teehan late of New England, Tullaroan. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rosemary, Patricia, grandchildren Joshua, Sabrina, son-in-law Ian, brother Michael, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 7.30 o' clock followed by removal to Jenkinstown Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Tullaroan Cemetery.

The late Michael Drennan

The death has occurred of Michael Drennan, Dunbell, Kilkenny.



Michael died yesterday (Tuesday) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny; deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, son Denis, daughters Marie and Joan. Also regretted by his grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral prayers in Hehir's Funeral Home on Thursday at 7.30pm followed by removal to St Colman's Church, Clara. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends of St Columbas Hospital. Donation box in Church.

The late Maura Banks

The death has occurred of Maura Banks, Colliery Close, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her sons Andy and Steve, daughters-in-law Sharon and Ana, grandchildren James and Matthew, sisters Nan and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday night at 9.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Maura will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery following Mass. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late John (Sean) Saunders

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Saunders, Ardkeen Village, Waterford City, Waterford / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Beloved husband of Noeleen and much loved father of Cormac and Niamh.

Sadly missed by his family, brother Michael,sisters Mary(Crawford),Ann(Dowling),

son-in-law Brent, grandchildren Cora and Oran, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday evening at 6.15 pm to St. Mary's Church Ballygunner, requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association.