Deaths in Kilkenny, February 15, 2016

The late Ellen (Nellie) Lee

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Lee, Ladyswell, Kells, Kilkenny.



In the loving care of Matron and Staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by the Carroll family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Alice Carroll's home, Ladyswell, Danesfort, from 7 o`clock this Monday evening. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 8 o'clock followed by removal to St. Michael`s Church Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o`clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Hanna Ruth

The death has occurred of Hanna Ruth, 9 Avonree Court, Callan, Kilkenny.



Hanna Ruth, 9 Avonree Court, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday 12th February 2017 after a long period of suffering.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Zygmunt, her children Robert, Wojciech, Szymon, Kasia and Julia, her family Karolina, Magda, Marcin, Krystyna, Mitosz, Lech, Brygida, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Hanna will be reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny with Rosary and Vigil Prayers on Wednesday evening at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10.15am, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 3.00pm. Family Flowers only.

The late Patrick (Pat) O'Keeffe,

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Keeffe, Bray, Wicklow / Mullinavat, Kilkenny.



Patrick (Pat) O'Keeffe of Connolly Square, Main Street, Bray, Co Wicklow, late of Castlebanney, Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny & Bray Post Office. 13th February 2017 peacefully at St Michael's Hospital, surrounded by those he loved. Beloved husband of Connie (Née Fleming) for 50 years. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , cousins, nephews, nieces, grand nephews & wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm with evening prayers at 6.45pm. Removal at walking pace from Connolly Square on Wednesday evening 15th at 5.15pm to the Holy Redeemer Church, Main Street, Bray arriving for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

The late Patrick McEvoy

The death has occurred of Patrick McEvoy, Ballydonnell, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Eddie (CBS Brothers) and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers William and Seamus, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St.Michael's Church, Crosspatrick arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at Doyles Funeral Home this evening Tuesday at 8pm.

The late Bill Holohan

The death has occurred of Bill Holohan, Georgian Village, Limerick City, Limerick / Kilkenny / Moneygall, Offaly.



Holohan (Limerick) Bill, of (Georgian Village and formerly of Ballyspellan, Co. Kilkenny) (Retired Garda Sergeant) February 14th 2017. Much loved husband of Anne (Kennedy) Moneygall. Deeply regretted by his wife, Brothers Francis and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

The late Edward Hennessy

The death has occurred of Edward Hennessy, Patrick St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Edward passed away (suddenly) on Monday at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Nancy and loving father of John, Edmund, Derville, Anne-Marie, Edel and Gemma. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, brother-in-law Fr. Willie Purcell, relatives and friends.