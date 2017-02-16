Deaths in Kilkenny, February 16, 2017

The late Anne Murphy (née Coogan)

The death has occurred of Anne Murphy (née Coogan), Kilfane, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow.



The sad death has taken place of Anne Murphy nee Coogan, Kilfane, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny 15/2/2017. Deeply regreted by her husband Liam, daughters Caroline, Moniqueue, Geraldine, Aine, Helen and Mary (deceased) and son William. Grandchildren Lianna, Cian, Òdhran and Dylan. Brother and sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Thursday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Friday morning please. Donation box will be provided for donations to the Acute Stroke Unit, St Luke's Hospital.

The late John Butler

The death has occurred of John Butler, The Minauns, Callan, Kilkenny.



Butler, John (Butler Concrete Products), The Minauns, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Great Oak, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Tuesday, 14th February 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Patricia, Breda, Martin, Pauline, Seán and Brendan, brother Chris, sister Nellie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Thursday, 16th February, with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving at 8pm approx.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mount Carmel Home, Callan. Donation Box at Church. Thank You.

The late Theresa (Teasy) Roche (née Meagher)

The death has occurred of Theresa (Teasy) Roche (née Meagher), Tullabrin, Johnswell, Kilkenny.



Roche, Theresa (Teasy) (nee Meagher) (Tullabrin, Johnswell and formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny), 15th February 2017, unexpectedly, at home, beloved wife of Damien and loving mother of Michael, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and son, sisters Mary, Anne and Eleanor, brothers Eddie and Jimmy, Michael's partner Rihan, grandchildren Kayleigh and Mia, aunt Kitty, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Friday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 9.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Funeral Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Cemetery, Clara.

The late Carmel O'Keeffe (née Kehoe)

The death has occurred of Carmel O'Keeffe (née Kehoe), Church, Clara, Kilkenny.



O' Keeffe Carmel ( nee Kehoe ) Church, Clara Co. Kilkenny died 14th February 2017 after a short illness. Much loved wife of the late Nicholas and dear mother of Philip, Margaret, Matt, Ann, Carmel, Alice, and the late David. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, brothers, sisters in law, nieces , nephews, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at her home in Church Clara from 4pm with rosary at 8 o' clock to-day Wednesday. Removal to St. Colmans Church Clara on Thursday morning with mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in old cemetery Church, Clara. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only.