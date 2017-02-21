Deaths in Kilkenny, February 21, 2017

The late Fr. Seamus Doyle

The death has occurred of Fr. Seamus Doyle, Fiddown, Piltown, Kilkenny.

DOYLE, Fr. Seamus, (St. Augustine’s Darlington, Co. Durham and formerly of Fiddown, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny) February 18 2017 following a short illness. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret. He is survived by his brother Liam, sister Eilish, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Noel, the extended family and friends.

Fr. Seamus will be deeply mourned by Bishop Seamus Cunningham, the clergy of Hexham and Newcastle Diocese and the parishoners of St. Augustine’s. He will also be remembered by his colleagues from his home diocese of Ossory. The funeral will take place in Darlington.

The late Daniel (Dan) Fitzpatrick/Deevy

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Fitzpatrick/Deevy, Dysart, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus and Brian, daughters Catherine and Geraldine, sons-in-law Joe and Martin, daughters-in-law Marrianne and Katriona, his nineteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, sisters Mary, Julia and Eileen, brother-in-law Conrad, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday night at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team (Donation Box in Church).

The late Paul Ryan

The death has occurred of Paul Ryan, The Fairways, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Ryan, Paul (The Fairways, Kilkenny) 19th February 2017, unexpectedly, at his home, loving and dearly loved son of Mary and the late Paddy Ryan (Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny), he will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers Dan, John and Karol, sisters Kathryn and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his loving nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny from 5 o'clock on Tuesday evening (21st Feb.) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please.