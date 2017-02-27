Deaths in Kilkenny, February 27, 2017

The late Susan Woodgate

The death has occurred of Susan Woodgate, Old Schoolyard, Patrick St., Kilkenny City.

Susan passed away on Friday (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Much loved mother of Sophie and Neil. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, mother Joan, sisters Donna and Julie, partner Martin, Sophie and Neil's father Paddy, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday (28th February) with funeral prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Wednesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Sean O'Shea

The death has occurred of Sean O'Shea, Chapel Street, Freshford, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons John and George, daughters Mary, Katrina and Angela, sister Agnes, grandchildren Ted, Rory, Patrick, Emily, Beth, Ava, Lucy, Anna and Sean, sons-in-law Edmond and John, daughter-in-law Anna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford.Co. Kilkenny. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday, followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Tulla. Family flowers only and house private please.

The late Kathleen Dillon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dillon, Greystones, Wicklow / Tullaroan, Kilkenny.

Dillon, Kathleen, (Greystones, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Ballybeigh, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny and Grafton, West Virginia, U.S.A.) February 25th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Woodlands, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister-in-law Pauline, nephews and nieces Alma, Gerard, Catherine, Carmela, Tom, Johnny, Seamus, Marina, Martin, Liam, Mary, Shay and John, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Monday from 9.00am to 5.00pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Redford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Woodlands, Connolly Hospital.

The late Helen Cummins (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Helen Cummins (née Doyle), Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Loving wife of the late Nicholas. Sadly missed by her daughters Alice, Martina, and Tracy, sons-in-law John, Martyn, and Aidan, grandchildren Eva and Aaron, nieces Karen and Amanda, grandniece Aíne, sister-in-law Alice, brothers-in-law Eddie, Lee, John, Tom and Larry, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 10am on Sunday morning. Vigil Prayers and rosary on Sunday night at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Helen will be laid to rest in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. Family time on Monday morning.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to the Castlecomer Lourdes Assisted Pilgrimage Fund. (Donation box in Church)

The late Jack O'Neill

The death has occurred of Jack O'Neill, Mountrothe, Jordanstown, Paulstown, Kilkenny.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Monday morning from 10am. Removal on Tuesday Morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in Somers Funeral Home at 8.pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Saplings School Goresbridge.

The late Mary Monks (née Deevey)

The death has occurred of Mary Monks (née Deevey), Rush, Dublin / Coon, Kilkenny.



Monks (nee Deevey) (Rush, Co. Dublin and formerly of Coone, Co. Kilkenny) Feb 26, 2017, Mary, loving wife of the late Andy; sadly missed by her loving children Sally, Peter, Stephen, Andrew and Paul, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Patricia, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm. Removal on Tuesday evening to St. Maur's Church, Rush arriving 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery, Rush. Family flowers only, donations to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

The late Brian Lenehan

The death has occurred of Brian Lenehan, Templeogue, Dublin / Kilkenny.

Lenehan, Brian (Templeogue, Dublin 6W and formerly of Co. Kilkenny), (UCD, Ohio State and Dept of Finance), February 26, in the attentive care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross. Predeceased by brother Donal and sister Betty. Sadly missed by his wife Emer, son Fiacre, daughter-in-law Gráinne, grandchildren Florence, Oscar and Úna also by sisters Rose, Margot, Sr. Mary, Angela, Sr. Helen, Patty, Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospice Harold's Cross this Monday evening from 4-6pm. Removal on Tuesday from Our Lady's Hospice to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 11 o'c Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros Templeogue.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Delaney (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Delaney (née Brennan), 6 Colliery Close, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Wolfhill, Laois.

Peacefully in the tender care of the Matron and Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sons, Jim, Noel, John, Marty, daughters Catherine, Mary, Clare. Brother Michael, sister Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7pm Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday from her residence with prayers at 6.45pm, arriving to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for 7.30pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Castlecomer District Hospital.