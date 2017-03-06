Deaths in Kilkenny, March 6, 2017

The late Timothy (Tim) Ryan

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Ryan, Tyroe, Ullard., Borris, Carlow / Graiguenamanagh, Carlow / Kilkenny.

He died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia, sons John and Seamus, and father of the late Ollie, his daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his son John's residence, Tyroe, Ullard on Monday from 11am. Rosary at 9pm Monday evening. Removal at 11am Tuesday morning for 11.30 funeral Mass in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh. Burial afterwards in Ullard Church graveyard.

The late Tom Cashin

The death has occurred of Tom Cashin, New Ross, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford.

Cashin, Tom; "Knockaree", Tinnakilly, Rosbercon, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully surrounded by his daughters. Beloved husband to the late Josie. Treasured father to Elizabeth, Marie, Sheila and Clare. Gentle grandfather to Ros, Leigh, Sean, Bevin, Yvette, Brian, Tegan, Anita and Emmet. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Brendan, Tony and Joe, his twin brother Larry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 5pm on Monday 6th March with rosary at 8pm. Removal will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday 7th March from Doyle's Funeral Home to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peter de Loughry

The death has occurred of Peter de Loughry, Portmarnock, Dublin / Kilkenny City, formerly of Parliament Street. 3rd March 2017 (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family.

Peter will be deeply missed by his loving wife Sheila, daughter Julie, sons Paul, John and Garry, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Bridie, grandchildren Cian, Amy, Ava, Zack and Georgia, sister Sheila, extended family and friends.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please - Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Philomena Delaney (née Reid)

The death has occurred of Philomena Delaney(née Reid), Parks, Woodsgift, Kilkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am today, Friday 3rd March, at St. Patrick's Church, Graine followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Lawlor (née Cullen)

The death has occurred of Joan Lawlor (née Cullen), Archersrath Nursing Home and Late of St., Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Joan passed away on Friday (peacefully) in the loving care of Anna and the staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of Catherine, Declan and Vivienne. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, brother Paddy, grandchildren Fiona, Deirdre and Sara (Begley), Michael and Shannon (Lawlor), Stephen, Stacey and James (Tighe), great-grandson Luke, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Saturday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Sunday, after 11a.m. Mass, to Foulkstown Cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Maura Kavanagh (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Maura Kavanagh (née Phelan), Parkton and Drumgoold, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Kilkenny.



And formerly Listerlin, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Eugene, Charles, Brideen, Angela and the late John and Jim and sister of Jim and Bernie and the late Pauline and Nicky. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Browne’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy from 3 o’ clock to 5 o’ clock on Sunday and on Monday from 3 o’ clock with removal at 6.30p.m. to St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare. House Private Please.

The late Philomena (Ena) Hennessy (née Charles)

The death has occurred of Philomena (Ena) Hennessy (née Charles), Late of Pidgeon Park and Fr. Campion Place, Danesfort, Kilkenny.

Wife of the late Kevin. In the loving care of Anne , Chris and the staff at Drakelands Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sons Kevin, Michael, daughters Sheila, Siobhán, their partners, Tom and David , grandchildren, daughter-in-law Mary, brother Peter, sisters Angela, Rose, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends..

Reposing at the residence of her son Kevin, 4 The Rise, Cashel Down, Kilkenny, on Saturday morning from 12 o'clock. Funeral arriving at Danesfort Church on Saturday evening at 6.15 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.15 o'clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to ''Going Strong Active Retirement Association Danesfort'' or Teach Tom. Donation box in church.

The late James (Jimmy) Hartley

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Hartley, Ballykeeffe, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny.



James (Jimmy) Hartley, Ballykeeffe, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny. Jimmy died Friday 3rd March 2017 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his wife Agnes and daughter Maura. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Francis, Seamus, Paul, Dermot and Kevin, daughter Bernadette, grandchildren, great grandaughters, daughters-in-law Pauline and Sheila, son-in-law Johnny, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday from 3pm. Funeral Prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St. Molua's Church, Killaloe, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe, Co. Kilkenny.