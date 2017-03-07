Deaths in Kilkenny, March 7, 2017

The late Paddy O'Brien

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Brien, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

O'Brien, Paddy ("Miramar", Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) 6th March 2017, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family, beloved husband and best friend of Audrey, much loved father of Gerard and Paul, he will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, brothers Liam, Eamon and Kevin, sisters Lily, Pauline and Evelyn, daughter-in-law Andrea, granddaughters Mya and Sophie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (7th March) from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Owing to the death of Paddy, O'Brien Glass and Glazing will close until Monday next, 13th March.

The late Eileen Kinsella (née Downey)

The death has occurred of Eileen Kinsella (née Downey), Ballasalla, Johnswell, Kilkenny.

Eileen, deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, brother Eamon, sisters Lil, Sheila, Maura and Breda, brother-in-law, sister-in-law Mary Fenlon, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Martin and Brenda`s home Ballasalla from 3 o`clock Tuesday. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10.15 o`clock followed by removal to the Church of St. John the Baptist Johnswell for Requiem Mass at 11 o`clock. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran`s Cemetery. Rosary will be recited this Tuesday evening at 8 o`clock.

The late Clayton O'Driscoll

The death has occurred of Clayton O’Driscoll, Larchhill, Loughrea, Galway / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Clayton O’Driscoll An Teac, Lackalea, Larchhill, Loughrea, Co Galway March 5th 2017. Dearly loved husband & best friend will be sadly missed by his darling Christina, devoted father will always be cherished by his beautiful children Emmet & Rosie, deeply mourned by his everloving mother Anita, brothers Wayne & Ross, mother-in-law Carmel, father-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Lorraine, brother-in-law Kevin, uncles, aunts, nephew, niece, extended family, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours & his many friends.

Reposing in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea this Thursday evening from 3 to 6 o’clock. Private cermation will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium Friday. No flowers by request donations if so desired to Aware.

The late Gene Ryder

The death has occurred of Gene Ryder, Main Street, Urlingford, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Brendan and Kenny. sister Loret, sisters-in-law Anita and Ann, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Private cremation takes place on Tuesday March 7th. Mass in memory of Gene will take place next Sunday, March 12th in the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford at 12.30pm.