Deaths in Kilkenny, March 8, 2017

The late Nora Doyle (née Costello)

The death has occurred of Nora Doyle (née Costello), 56 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Thomastown, Kilkenny.

Doyle (nee Costello) (56 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny and formerly of Newpark Close and Newhouse, Thomastown) 7th March 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, Nora, beloved wife of the late Pakie and much loved mother of Josephine, Patrick, Philip, Thomas and Raymond, sadly missed by her family, brother Philip, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.