Death of Kilkenny born nun in Thailand

A 97-year-old nun from Inistioge – whose work in the production of handcrafts was sold as part of Sharing Fair Kilkenny each November - has died in Thailand.

Sr Mary Hayden, formerly Annie Hayden of Ballygub, Inistioge was a Sister of the Good Shepherd Order.

She died peacefully on July 30 in the loving care of her community in Nongkhai, Thailand.

A Mass of thanksgiving for her life will be celebrated in St Brendan’s Church, Clodiagh on Sunday August 20 at 3pm.