Dúslán 50 - chun cinn na Gaeilge agus do dhéagóirí gá
a spreagadh chun Gaeilge a labhairt.
Reporter:
Roisin Molloy
2 Feb 2017
Email:
news@kilkennypeople.ie
Is í Gaeilge ár dteanga náisiúnta anseo in Éirinn. Mar sin cén fáth nach labhraítear í? Má théim isteachchuigcaife ar bithi mo cheantar áitiúil agiarraidh ordú i nGaeilge, táim cinnte go bhféachfadh an freastalaíorm le cumacaillte. Mar ghaeilgeoir, cuireann sé seo brón an domhainorm. Tá suim láidir ag déagóirí na hÉireann sa Ghaeilge ach tá níos mó spreagadh ag teastáil uainn. Freastalaíonn na mílte déagóir ar chúrsaí Samhraidh sna Gaeltachtaí gachbliain. Ach fós, munabhfuil Gaeilge in usáid agna hÉireannaigh go laethúil ní fheiceann déagóirí an pointe í a fhoghlaim. Tá cur chuncinniontach déanta agdaoinear nós Eoghan MacDermott maidirle cúrsaí na Gaeilge agusceapaim go bhfuil athrú maith ag teacht. Má thagann níos mó daoinelinnaran turasiontach seo, beidhna hÉireannaigh bródúil agusbeo arís! Tar linnaran turas aguslabhair Gaeilge!
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Kilkenny People, High Street, Kilkenny Email: editor@kilkennypeople.ie Telephone: 056 7791000
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Kilkenny People provides news, events and sport features from the Kilkenny area. For the best up to date information relating to Kilkenny and the surrounding areas visit us at Kilkenny People regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on