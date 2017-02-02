Is í Gaeilge ár dteanga náisiúnta anseo in Éirinn. Mar sin cén fáth

nach labhraítear í? Má théim isteach chuig caife ar bith i mo cheantar

áitiúil ag iarraidh ordú i nGaeilge, táim cinnte go bhféachfadh an

freastalaí orm le cuma caillte . Mar ghaeilgeoir , cuireann sé seo brón

an domhain orm .

Tá suim láidir ag déagóirí na hÉireann sa Ghaeilge ach tá níos mó

spreagadh ag teastáil uainn . Freastalaíonn na mílte déagóir ar chúrsaí

Samhraidh sna Gaeltachtaí gach bliain . Ach fós, muna bhfuil Gaeilge in

usáid ag na hÉireannaigh go laethúil ní fheiceann déagóirí an pointe í

a fhoghlaim . Tá cur chun cinn iontach déanta ag daoine ar nós Eoghan

MacDermott maidir le cúrsaí na Gaeilge agus ceapaim go bhfuil athrú

maith ag teacht . Má thagann níos mó daoine linn ar an turas iontach

seo , beidh na hÉireannaigh bródúil agus beo arís! Tar linn ar an turas

agus labhair Gaeilge!