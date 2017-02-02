Dúslán 50 - chun cinn na Gaeilge agus do dhéagóirí gá
a spreagadh chun Gaeilge a labhairt.

Roisin Molloy

Roisin Molloy

Media promotion and teenagers

Is í Gaeilge ár dteanga náisiúnta anseo in Éirinn. Mar sin cén fáth
nach labhraítear í? Má théim isteach chuig caife ar bith i mo cheantar
áitiúil ag iarraidh ordú i nGaeilge, táim cinnte go bhféachfadh an
freastalaí orm le cuma caillte. Mar ghaeilgeoir, cuireannseo brón
an domhain orm.
suim láidir ag déagóirí na hÉireann sa Ghaeilge ach tá níos mó
spreagadh ag teastáil uainn. Freastalaíonn na mílte déagóir ar chúrsaí
Samhraidh sna Gaeltachtaí gach bliain. Ach fós, muna bhfuil Gaeilge in
usáid ag na hÉireannaigh go laethúil ní fheiceann déagóirí an pointe í
a fhoghlaim. Tá cur chun cinn iontach déanta ag daoine ar nós Eoghan
MacDermott maidir le cúrsaí na Gaeilge agus ceapaim go bhfuil athrú
maith ag teacht. Má thagann níos mó daoine linn ar an turas iontach
seo, beidh na hÉireannaigh bródúil agus beo arís! Tar linn ar an turas
agus labhair Gaeilge!