Young people to have their say at upcoming Kilkenny Comhairle na nÓg AGM

Young people will air their views on local issues at the Kilkenny Comhairle na nÓg AGM in Lyrath Estate Hotel later this month, October 26.

The Comhairle na nÓg AGM is organised by Foróige and the Community and Culture department of Kilkenny County Council. Young people (aged 12 – 17) are invited to represent their schools and youth clubs at the event.

As well as discussing issues of concern to young people, they will also elect new members to the Kilkenny Comhairle na nÓg and five representatives from Kilkenny to attend the national 2017 Dáil na nÓg which will take place in Croke Park on Wednesday 6th December.

Anyone interested in attending the AGM must register with Kate Carroll in advance of the event. Kate can be contacted on 086 7736 975 or kate.carroll@foroige.ie.