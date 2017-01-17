Kilkenny soccer scoreboard

Inter-League action and Shield clashes dominate the schedule in the Kilkenny & District League this weekend.

At junior level the Maher Shield comes back into action, with eight ties down for decision on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Kilkenny & District League’s youth team host Carlow on Saturday, while the under-12 and 13 sides are home to the North East Counties on Sunday.

FRIDAY

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Freebooters A v Bridge United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

Evergreen Albion v Lions Red, 6.30pm.

Evergreen Hibs v Lions Black, 6.30pm.

Evergreen Orange v Freebooters Town, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Youths’ Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL v Carlow & DL, Derdimus 2pm.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Lions v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.

Evergreen B v East End United, 11am.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Hanover Harps v Bridge United Athy.

Lions v Freebooters, 1pm.

Thomastown United v Bridge United, 2pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Bridge United v Lions, 11am.

Thomastown United A v Evergreen City, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two

Stoneyford United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Evergreen United v Thomastown United B, 2pm.

Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup

Evergreen v Swilly Rovers, 12 noon.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Deen Celtic A v Lions , 11am.

Fort Rangers v Evergreen A, 11am.

East End United A v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Paulstown 06 v Evergreen Town, 11am.

Newpark v Thomastown United, 11am.

Evergreen United v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Freebooters B v East End United B, Scanlon Park 11.30am.

Deen Celtic B v Freshford Town, 12.30pm.

Freebooters C v Callan United, Scanlon Park 1pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Callan United v Lions, 2pm.

Freebooters v Thomastown United, Scanlon Park 2pm.

Evergreen City v Bridge United, 2pm.

East End United v Newpark, 2pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Deen Celtic Blacks v Evergreen Celtic, 12 noon.

Deen Celtic Reds v Evergreen Town, 12 noon.

Deen Celtic Rovers v Evergreen Villa, 12 noon.

Stoneyford United Blacks v Freebooters Blue, 12 noon.

Stoneyford United Reds v Freebooters Grey, 12 noon.

Stoneyford United White v Freebooters White, 12 noon.

Bridge United Blue v Spa United Black, 1pm.

Bridge United Yellow v Spa United White, 1pm.

Bridge United White v Spa United Red, 1pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

Thomastown United White v Freshford Town, 1pm.

Thomastown United Blue v Highview Athletic, 1pm.

Newpark Reds v East End United, 2pm.

Newpark Blacks v Fort Rangers, 2pm.

Evergreen Green v Callan United, 2.30pm.

Evergreen White v Paulstown 06, 2.30pm.

SUNDAY

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Lions A v Bridge United, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

Thomastown United C v Ormonde Villa, 2pm.

Pat Maher Shield

Clover United v Deen Celtic, 11am.

Evergreen A v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.

Fort Rangers v Evergreen B, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Newpark, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Brookville, 11am.

Thomastown United v Callan United, 11am.

St John’s v Freebooters B, 2pm.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Southend United v Thomastown United, 11am.

Under-13 SFAI Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL v NEC, Derdimus 2pm.

Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League

Kilkenny & DL v NEC, Derdimus 12 noon.

MONDAY

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Freebooters v Callan United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.