Kilkenny soccer scoreboard
This weekend's Kilkenny & District League fixtures
A week after their Premier Division match Thomastown United and Callan United will meet again in the Maher Shield. Photo: Michael Brophy
Inter-League action and Shield clashes dominate the schedule in the Kilkenny & District League this weekend.
At junior level the Maher Shield comes back into action, with eight ties down for decision on Sunday.
Meanwhile the Kilkenny & District League’s youth team host Carlow on Saturday, while the under-12 and 13 sides are home to the North East Counties on Sunday.
FRIDAY
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Freebooters A v Bridge United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black
Evergreen Albion v Lions Red, 6.30pm.
Evergreen Hibs v Lions Black, 6.30pm.
Evergreen Orange v Freebooters Town, 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
Youths’ Inter-League
Kilkenny & DL v Carlow & DL, Derdimus 2pm.
Under-17 TC Tyres League
Lions v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.
Evergreen B v East End United, 11am.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League
Hanover Harps v Bridge United Athy.
Lions v Freebooters, 1pm.
Thomastown United v Bridge United, 2pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One
Bridge United v Lions, 11am.
Thomastown United A v Evergreen City, 11am.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division Two
Stoneyford United v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Evergreen United v Thomastown United B, 2pm.
Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup
Evergreen v Swilly Rovers, 12 noon.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Deen Celtic A v Lions , 11am.
Fort Rangers v Evergreen A, 11am.
East End United A v Stoneyford United, 11am.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two
Paulstown 06 v Evergreen Town, 11am.
Newpark v Thomastown United, 11am.
Evergreen United v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Freebooters B v East End United B, Scanlon Park 11.30am.
Deen Celtic B v Freshford Town, 12.30pm.
Freebooters C v Callan United, Scanlon Park 1pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League
Callan United v Lions, 2pm.
Freebooters v Thomastown United, Scanlon Park 2pm.
Evergreen City v Bridge United, 2pm.
East End United v Newpark, 2pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber
Deen Celtic Blacks v Evergreen Celtic, 12 noon.
Deen Celtic Reds v Evergreen Town, 12 noon.
Deen Celtic Rovers v Evergreen Villa, 12 noon.
Stoneyford United Blacks v Freebooters Blue, 12 noon.
Stoneyford United Reds v Freebooters Grey, 12 noon.
Stoneyford United White v Freebooters White, 12 noon.
Bridge United Blue v Spa United Black, 1pm.
Bridge United Yellow v Spa United White, 1pm.
Bridge United White v Spa United Red, 1pm.
Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black
Thomastown United White v Freshford Town, 1pm.
Thomastown United Blue v Highview Athletic, 1pm.
Newpark Reds v East End United, 2pm.
Newpark Blacks v Fort Rangers, 2pm.
Evergreen Green v Callan United, 2.30pm.
Evergreen White v Paulstown 06, 2.30pm.
SUNDAY
Rico’s of Gowran Division One
Lions A v Bridge United, 11am.
Brogmaker Division Three
Thomastown United C v Ormonde Villa, 2pm.
Pat Maher Shield
Clover United v Deen Celtic, 11am.
Evergreen A v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.
Fort Rangers v Evergreen B, 11am.
Highview Athletic v Newpark, 11am.
Stoneyford United v Brookville, 11am.
Thomastown United v Callan United, 11am.
St John’s v Freebooters B, 2pm.
Under-17 TC Tyres League
Southend United v Thomastown United, 11am.
Under-13 SFAI Subway Inter-League
Kilkenny & DL v NEC, Derdimus 2pm.
Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League
Kilkenny & DL v NEC, Derdimus 12 noon.
MONDAY
Under-17 TC Tyres League
Freebooters v Callan United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on