Relive the drama of Thomastown United's Leinster Senior Cup win

The game may have finished, but Thomastown United are still celebrating!

The Kilkenny & District League side captured the headlines when they beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 in the Leinster Senior Cup on Saturday.

Stephen Connolly was the man of the moment, scoring an injury-time goal to upset the League of Ireland side.

The club have released a commemorative video to mark their big day. You can relive all the action of Thomastown United's glorious day right here!