Kilkenny Soccer Scoreboard

It promises to be another bumper weekend of soccer action in Kilkenny with plenty of games to whet the appetite.

The big match-up sees Freebooters travel to Dublin to take on the mighty Sheriff YC in the Leinster Junior Cup on Sunday. Booters are three-time winners of the competition, the only side from Kilkenny to do so, but if they are to advance they'll have to beat the defending champions - they beat Evergreen in last year's final.

At home the big game of the day sees Thomastown United A, fresh from their Leinster Senior Cup win over Shamrock Rovers, travel to the Kells Road to take on Evergreen A, who have secured a place in the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup. Sunday's Premier Division clash kicks-off at 11am.

FRIDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Freebooters B v Newpark, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

SATURDAY

Under-19 IntoSport League

Castlewarren Celtic v Deen Celtic, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen A, 2.30pm.

Newpark v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Evergreen B v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls' League

Bridge United v Lions, 11am.

Freebooters v Thomastown United, Scanlon Park 12.30pm.

Hanover Harps v Bridge United Athy, 2pm.

Evergreen v Vale Wanderers, 2.30pm.

Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup

Burrin Celtic v Freebooters, 11.15am.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Evergreen A v Newpark, 11am.

Lions v East End United, 11am.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Thomastown United v Deen Celtic, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Callan United, 11am.

Evergreen City v Highview Athletic, 1pm.

Evergreen United v Freebooters B, 2.30pm.

Clover United v Freshford Town, 2.30pm.

Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup

St Kevin's v Evergreen, 12 noon.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Deen Celtic A v Lions, 11am.

Clover United v Bridge United, 11am.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Highview Athletic v Deen Celtic B, 11am.

Freshford Town v Bridge United B, 11am.

Southend United v Fort Rangers, 11am.

Freebooters C v Callan United, Scanlon Park 2.30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls' League

Bridge United v Evergreen United, 12.30pm.

Lions v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Freebooters v East End United, Coote's Lane 2.30pm.

Callan United v Newpark, 3.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Callan United v Freebooters A, 11am.

Lions v Deen Celtic A, 1pm.

Bridge United A v Evergreen Albion, 2pm.

East End United v Thomastown United A, 2pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Fort Rangers A v Deen Celtic B, 11am.

Newpark v Stoneyford United A, 11am.

Freebooters B v Bridge United B, Coote's Lane 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Freebooters D v Freebooters C, Coote's Lane 12.30pm.

Fort Rangers B v Paulstown 06, 12.30pm.

Highview Athletic v Evergreen Rovers, 1pm.

Freshford Town v Freebooters C, 1pm.

Evergreen United v Thomastown United B, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys' League Black

Callan United Red v Newpark, 10.15am.

Callan United Black v Fort Rangers, 10.15am.

Paulstown 06 v Evergreen Athletic, 10.30am.

Freshford Town Yellow v Deen Celtic Grey, 2pm.

Freshford Town Blue v Deen Celtic White, 2pm.

Lions Blue v Highview Athletic, 3pm.

Lions White v East End United, 3pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys' League Amber

Deen Celtic Rovers v Freebooters Grey, 10.30am.

Deen Celtic Red v Freebooters White, 10.30am.

Deen Celtic Black v Freebooters Blue, 10.30am.

Thomastown United White v Bridge United White, 11am.

Thomastown United Blue v Bridge United Blue, 11am.

Thomastown United Yellow v Bridge United Yellow, 11am.

Stoneyford United Red v Evergreen Rovers, 12 noon.

Stoneyford United Green v Evergreen United, 12 noon.

Stoneyford United Black v Evergreen City, 12 noon.

SUNDAY

St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Stoneyford United v Callan United, 11am.

Evergreen A v Thomastown United A, 11am.

Rico's of Gowran Division One

Clover United v Bridge United, 11am.

Fort Rangers v Newpark, 11am.

Deen Celtic A v Lions A, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Brookville v St Anne's, 11am.

Callan United B v Evergreen C, 2.30pm.

Paulstown v St John's, 2.30pm.

Brogmaker Division Three

Deen Celtic B v Thomastown United C, 1pm.

Highview Athletic B v Evergreen 46, 2.30pm.

Leinster Junior Cup

Sheriff YC v Freebooters, 2pm.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Southend United v Freebooters, 11am.

Evergreen B v Lions, 2.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Evergreen Town v Highview Athletic, 12.30pm.

Thomastown United v Deen Celtic B, 12.30pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

St Canice's Credit Union Premier Division

Freebooters B 0, Evergreen A 3.

Evergreen B 1, Callan United A 1.

Rico's of Gowran Division One

Clover United 1, Deen Celtic A 2.

Highview Athletic A 0, Fort Rangers 0.

Brogmaker Division Three

Ormonde Villa 3, Clover United B 0.

Ballacolla 3, Deen Celtic B 1.

Leinster Senior Cup

Thomastown United 1, Shamrock Rovers 0.

Under-19 IntoSport League

Thomastown United 3, Castlewarren Celtic 0.

Evergreen B 1, Newpark 2.

Evergreen A 2, Freebooters 1.

Deen Celtic 3, Highview Athletic 0.

Under-17 TC Tyres League

Lions 7, Castlewarren Celtic 0.

Thomastown United 3, Clover United 0.

Under-14 Schoolgirls' League

Newpark 2, Thomastown United 4.

Callan United 3, East End United 3.

Freebooters 11, Lions 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Fort Rangers 0, Deen Celtic A 7.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Deen Celtic B 1, Freshford Town 1.

Evergreen United 2, Paulstown 06 2.

Freebooters C 1, Evergreen Town 2.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup

Evergreen 4, Termonfeckin Celtic 0.