Kilkenny soccer hit by weather warning

The Kilkenny & District League has announced that all of Saturday's games on the local soccer calendar have been called off.

The move to scrap all of the Youths, schoolboys and schoolgirls games was made after severe weather warnings were issued across Ireland.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the next 24 to 48 hours, with heavy rain forecast, with severe downpours at times, for large parts of the country.

A decision on whether Sunday's junior fixtures will go ahead will be made on Saturday evening.