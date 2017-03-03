Get ready for a cracking Easter as Soccer Sisters camps come to Kilkenny

Girls will be guaranteed an egg-cellent Easter after Aviva announced that their FAI Soccer Sister Camps will be coming to Kilkenny.

Stoneyford, Evergreen and Thomastown will be among 130 venues across Ireland which will host camps during the Easter school holidays. As part of this year’s Aviva FAI Soccer Sisters programme, girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old are invited to sign up and learn to play football like a Soccer Sister.

Aviva’s sponsorship of the programme, which runs to 2020, will significantly boost the number of camps available around the country. The Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Camps will run for two full days during the Easter school break. It is open to all girls 7-12 years old of all abilities and gives them a chance to learn the skills of football in a safe and fun environment.

Each participant will receive a full Aviva Soccer Sister kit, including a limited edition Soccer Sister Jersey, a “Play Like a Soccer Sister” wristband” and a football. At the end of the camp, each girl will be presented with an official FAI Aviva Soccer Sisters completion certificate signed by Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team player, Aine O’Gorman and Sue Ronan, FAI’s Head of Women’s Football.

To find out more about Aviva Soccer Sisters and how to sign up for one of the Easter Camps, log on to www.soccersisters.ie