Kilkenny duo chase top football awards
Karen Duggan and Sean Maguire makes FAI shortlist
Kilkenny's Sean Maguire has made the shortlist for the FAI's Airtricity League Player of the Year award.
Kilkenny football duo Karen Duggan and Sean Maguire are in the running for an international football award.
Duggan, who plays for National League side UCD Waves, has made the shortlist for Senior Women's International Player of the Year in the Three FAI International Football Awards. Maguire, who scored the goal that earned Cork City the FAI Cup last season, is up for the Airtricity League Player of the Year Award.
The ceremony will be held on Sunday and broadcast live on RTE2. Now in its 27th year the programme has been extended to an hour and a half with live coverage on RTE2 from 8pm, where the nominees will be joined by special guests and the Republic of Ireland men's senior squad.
Duggan, who was part of the Irish side who finished fourth at the Cyprus Cup recently, will go up against Aine O'Gorman and Stephanie Roche for the women's award.
Maguire, who has made a fine scoring start to the new season with the Rebel Army, is named with former Dundalk pair Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan (now with Preston North End) in Airtricity League category.
There is one new category added with Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year recognising the best players to feature for Greg Yelverton's team last year.
The recipients of the Hall of Fame and International Personality awards will be revealed on the night of the ceremony, while Dundalk have been selected as winners of the Special Merit Award following their terrific season in 2016. Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady have made the shortlist for both the Senior and Young International Player of the Year awards.
The full list of International Football Awards nominees are:
Senior International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Seamus Coleman
Jeff Hendrick
Young International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Shane Duffy
Jeff Hendrick
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Karen Duggan
Aine O'Gorman
Stephanie Roche
International Goal of the Year
Robbie Brady v Italy (UEFA EURO 2016)
Wes Hoolahan v Sweden (UEFA EURO 2016)
James McClean v Austria (2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier)
Under-21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Callum O'Dowda
Under-19 International Player of the Year
Colm Deasy
George Poynton
Connor Ronan
Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year
Lucy McCartan
Roma McLaughlin
Amanda McQuillan
Under-17 International Player of the Year
Canice Carroll
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice
Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Leanne Kiernan
Saoirse Noonan
Under-16 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Jordan Doherty
Lee O'Connor
Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year
Megan Mackey
Carla McManus
Tyler Toland
Under-15 International Player of the Year
Sean Brennan
Adam Idah
Callum Thompson
Junior International Player of the Year
David Hoban
Stephen Kelly
Danny O'Neill
Intermediate Player of the Year
Peter Doherty
Mark Horgan
Andy McNulty
FAI Schools International Player of the Year
Shane Hanney
Conor Kane
Conor McCarthy
FAI Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year
Matthew Connor
George Poynton
Paul Rooney
Football For All International Player of the Year
Luke Evans
John Farrell
Paul McMahon
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Andy Boyle
Daryl Horgan
Sean Maguire
Special Merit Award
Dundalk FC
