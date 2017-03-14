Kilkenny duo chase top football awards

Kilkenny football duo Karen Duggan and Sean Maguire are in the running for an international football award.

Duggan, who plays for National League side UCD Waves, has made the shortlist for Senior Women's International Player of the Year in the Three FAI International Football Awards. Maguire, who scored the goal that earned Cork City the FAI Cup last season, is up for the Airtricity League Player of the Year Award.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday and broadcast live on RTE2. Now in its 27th year the programme has been extended to an hour and a half with live coverage on RTE2 from 8pm, where the nominees will be joined by special guests and the Republic of Ireland men's senior squad.

Duggan, who was part of the Irish side who finished fourth at the Cyprus Cup recently, will go up against Aine O'Gorman and Stephanie Roche for the women's award.

Maguire, who has made a fine scoring start to the new season with the Rebel Army, is named with former Dundalk pair Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan (now with Preston North End) in Airtricity League category.

There is one new category added with Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year recognising the best players to feature for Greg Yelverton's team last year.

The recipients of the Hall of Fame and International Personality awards will be revealed on the night of the ceremony, while Dundalk have been selected as winners of the Special Merit Award following their terrific season in 2016. Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady have made the shortlist for both the Senior and Young International Player of the Year awards.

The full list of International Football Awards nominees are:

Senior International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Seamus Coleman

Jeff Hendrick

Young International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Shane Duffy

Jeff Hendrick

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Karen Duggan

Aine O'Gorman

Stephanie Roche

International Goal of the Year

Robbie Brady v Italy (UEFA EURO 2016)

Wes Hoolahan v Sweden (UEFA EURO 2016)

James McClean v Austria (2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Under-21 International Player of the Year

Harry Charsley

Josh Cullen

Callum O'Dowda

Under-19 International Player of the Year

Colm Deasy

George Poynton

Connor Ronan

Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year

Lucy McCartan

Roma McLaughlin

Amanda McQuillan

Under-17 International Player of the Year

Canice Carroll

Jayson Molumby

Declan Rice

Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Leanne Kiernan

Saoirse Noonan

Under-16 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Jordan Doherty

Lee O'Connor

Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year

Megan Mackey

Carla McManus

Tyler Toland

Under-15 International Player of the Year

Sean Brennan

Adam Idah

Callum Thompson

Junior International Player of the Year

David Hoban

Stephen Kelly

Danny O'Neill

Intermediate Player of the Year

Peter Doherty

Mark Horgan

Andy McNulty

FAI Schools International Player of the Year

Shane Hanney

Conor Kane

Conor McCarthy

FAI Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year

Matthew Connor

George Poynton

Paul Rooney

Football For All International Player of the Year

Luke Evans

John Farrell

Paul McMahon

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Andy Boyle

Daryl Horgan

Sean Maguire

Special Merit Award

Dundalk FC