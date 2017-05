Kilkenny Soccer Scoreboard

The semi-finals of the McCalmont Cup form the centrepiece of a packed schedule in the Kilkenny & District League.

Last year's beaten finalists, Evergreen, take on Deen Celtic in the first leg of a Cup double-header at 12 noon in Derdimus on Sunday. The second semi-final, between holders Thomastown United A and Highview Athletic A, will be held at League headquarters at 3pm.

TUESDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Hanover Harps v Evergreen.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Evergreen United v Deen Celtic, 7pm.

Highview Athletic v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Callan United v Stoneyford United, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

East End United v Callan United, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Evergreen A v Lions, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Bridge United B v East End United, 7pm.

Callan United v Freshford Town, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Freebooters B v Newpark, Watershed Astro Pitch 7pm.

Evergreen Town v Paulstown 06, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Deen Celtic A v East End United, 7pm.

WEDNESDAY

Division One Cup

Newpark v Bridge United, 7pm.

Clover United A v Thomastown United B, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Fort Rangers v Southend United, 7pm.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Evergreen A v Evergreen B, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

East End United B v Freshford Town, 7pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Callan United v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Lions v Callan United, 7pm.

THURSDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Deen Celtic B v Freebooters C, 7pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, 7pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen United v Newpark, 7pm.

FRIDAY

Buckley Youths’ Cup

Evergreen B v Freebooters, 7pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

East End United v Thomastown United, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Buckley Youths’ Cup

Evergreen A v Thomastown United, 2pm.

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division One

Freebooters v East End United, 11am.

Evergreen A v Thomastown United, 11am.

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division Two

Evergreen B v Castlewarren Celtic, 11am.

Southend United v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen v Lions, 7pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Stoneyford United v Deen Celtic.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Thomastown United v Lions, 1pm.

Under-14 Girls’ Cup final

Evergreen City v Freebooters, Derdimus 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

East End United v Callan United, 11am.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Newpark v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Clover United v Deen Celtic, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

Highview Athletic v Freshford Town, 2pm.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup

Bridge United v Thomastown United, 11am.

SUNDAY

KCLR McCalmont Cup semi-finals

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, Derdimus 12 noon.

Highview Athletic A v Thomastown United A, Derdimus 3pm.

MONDAY

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Thomastown United v Freebooters A, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Newpark v Freebooters B, 7pm.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Bridge United B v Evergreen A or Evergreen B, 7pm.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Freebooters A v Evergreen Boys, Coote’s Lane 7pm.

Deen Celtic A v Callan United or Lions, 7pm.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Thomastown United v Callan United, 7pm.

Deen Celtic v Freshford Town, 7pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Hanover Harps v Callan United, 7pm.

Evergreen United v Newpark, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Evergreen B v Callan United, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Thomastown United v Freebooters B, 7pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United v Callan United, 7pm.

Evergreen United v Lions, 7pm.

Thomastown United v Freebooters, 7pm.

Newpark v East End United, 7pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division One

Freebooters v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Lions v Thomastown United, 7pm.

Freebooters A v Clover United, Scanlon Park 7pm.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Newpark v Southend United, 7pm.

Freebooters B v Highview Athletic, 7pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup final

Bridge United or Thomastown Utd v Deen Celtic A or Evergreen A, Derdimus 7pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

FAI Junior Cup final

Sheriff YC 2, Evergreen 0.

Leinster Senior Cup

Dundalk 6, Thomastown United 0.

Premier Division Cup

Evergreen A 4, Freebooters B 1.

Division One Cup

Highview Athletic A 5, Fort Rangers 2.

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division One

Lions 0, East End United 3.

Thomastown United 3, Lions 0.

Lions 0, Freebooters 3.

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division Two

Castlewarren Celtic 6, Paulstown 06 0.

Callan United 5, Castlewarren Celtic 2.

Evergreen B 1, Southend United 3.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Freebooters 0, Vale Wanderers 3.

Hanover Harps 3, Thomastown United 0.

Thomastown United 1, Evergreen 1.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Evergreen A 2, Stoneyford United 4.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen United 0, Freebooters 3.

Evergreen City 8, Callan United 0.

East End United 4, Evergreen United 0.

Hanover Harps 4, Thomastown United 2.

Under-14 Girls’ Cup

Evergreen City 3, Evergreen United 1.

Freebooters 3, Hanover Harps 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Freebooters C 7, Newpark 4.

Deen Celtic B 5, Fort Rangers 0.

Freebooters B 2, Southend United 1.

Deen Celtic B 2, Newpark 2.

Fort Rangers 0, Freebooters C 5.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Clover United 2, Thomastown United 0.

Highview Athletic 0, Bridge United B 1.

Deen Celtic 4, Bridge United A 3.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Evergreen A 6, Freebooters A 1.

East End United A 1, Bridge United 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Evergreen Town 4, Freebooters B 0.

Evergreen United 2, Newpark 2.

Paulstown 06 2, Thomastown United 3.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

Callan United 0, Highview Athletic 3.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions 2, East End United 5.

Under-12 Schoolgirls' Cup final

Callan United 1, Evergreen United 2 (AET)

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Freebooters A 0, East End United 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Fort Rangers B 1, Stoneyford United B 0.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup

Freebooters A 1, Thomastown United A 0.

Evergreen Albion 1, Deen Celtic A 2.

Deen Celtic B 0, Evergreen Boys 4