Evergreen set sights on FAI's top club award

Evergreen's adventures in the FAI Junior Cup has given them the chance to win another national award.

The city side are following in the footsteps of Callan United by making the shortlist for the FAI's Club of the Year award.

Eight clubs from six different counties are in the running for the award, which recognises, celebrates and promotes the inspirational work by clubs around the country.

Joining Evergreen in the last eight are Roscommon's Boyle Celtic - the team they beat in the semi-final - Tipp trio Carrick United, Cahir Park and Peake Villa, Leitrim's Manorhamilton Rangers, Laois's Portlaoise and Cork's Carrigaline United.

Each club has already won a cheque for €1,500 each as reward for their nomination. They will go forward to the final, with the judging panel announcing the overall winner at the FAI Festival of Football, which will be held in Kilkenny in July.