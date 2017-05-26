Kilkenny gets ready for a Festival of Football!

Kilkenny will have a ball this Summer after the Football Association of Ireland picked the county as the venue for their Festival of Football.

The Association will take over the Marble City and county for a week-long stay in July. Club visits and fun days will be at the heart of the festival, which is designed to help football continue to grow in clubs at grass-roots level.

This will be the first time that the Festival of Football has visited Kilkenny following previous years in Kerry, Mayo, Monaghan, Wexford, Clare, Donegal, Wicklow, Westmeath, Sligo/Leitrim, and Tipperary.

The Festival of Football was launched at the Parade Tower in Kilkenny Castle today (Friday) by FAI CEO John Delaney, with special guests Martin O'Neill and Colin Bell, the managers of the senior men's and women's international teams, in attendance.

The week-long festival, which runs from July 16 to 22, will also include visits from a host of former Irish internationals including Paul McGrath and Stephen Hunt. It is also hoped to have two of Kilkenny's top stars, Karen Duggan and Seanie Maguire, involved during the festivities.