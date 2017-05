Kilkenny Soccer Scoreboard

Silverware is in season as the Kilkenny & District League prepares for some more big games this week.

The pick of the ties will see Thomastown United A put their McCalmont Cup title on the line when they take on Evergreen A in the final in Derdimus on Saturday at 6pm.

The game is a repeat of the 2016 decider, when United beat the city side after a sudden death penalty shoot-out.

The action continues on Sunday morning when Deen Celtic face Highview Athletic in the Division One Cup final.

TUESDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Callan United v Evergreen United, 7pm.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup final

Stoneyford United v Freebooters A, Derdimus 7pm.

WEDNESDAY

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Freebooters v Hanover Harps, Scanlon Park 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Evergreen B v East End United, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Southend United v Highview Athletic, 7pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Thomastown United v Newpark, 7pm.

THURSDAY

Premier Division Cup

Evergreen B v Freebooters A, 11am.

SATURDAY

KCLR McCalmont Cup final

Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, Derdimus 6pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Highview Athletic v Deen Celtic, 11am.

Evergreen United v Stoneyford United, 11am.

Thomastown United v Callan United, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Freebooters A v Clover United, 2.30pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Freebooters B v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Thomastown United v Freebooters B, 11am.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen City v East End United, 2pm.

SUNDAY

Division One Cup final

Deen Celtic A v Highview Athletic A, Derdimus 11am.

TUESDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Highview Athletic v Freshford Town, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Evergreen A v Clover United, 7pm.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Thomastown United A v Evergreen A, 7.15pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Freebooters A 1, Evergreen A 2.

Premier Division Cup

Thomastown United A 3, Stoneyford United 0.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One playoff

Deen Celtic A 1, Highview Athletic A 0.

Division One Cup

Newpark 2, Deen Celtic A 3.

Clover United A 1, Highview Athletic A 2.

Under-17 TC Tyres League Division One

Thomastown United 3, Freebooters 0.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen 1, Lions 1.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division Two

Deen Celtic 4, Evergreen City 1.

Deen Celtic 3, Freshford Town 4.

Under-16 Brendan Lonergan Cup

Thomastown United 1, Freebooters A 6.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Hanover Harps 5, Callan United 0.

Evergreen United 3, Newpark 0.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division One

Freebooters A 0, Evergreen A 3.

Lions 1, Thomastown United 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

East End United 0, Callan United 1.

Evergreen B 5, Callan United 4.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Newpark 3, Southend United 2.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup final

Clover United 3, Evergreen A 2.

Under-14 Declan Fennelly Cup

Bridge United B 0, Evergreen A 6.

Under-13 Eric Wilcox Cup final

Evergreen A 4, Thomastown United 2.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

East End United 1, Lions 0.

Thomastown United 6, Freebooters 2.

Newpark 0, East End United 2.

Under-12 Nicholas Marnell Cup final

Lions 2, Evergreen Boys 0.