Preston pounce to sign Maguire
Kilkenny striker to join Preston in July
Sean Maguire
Preston North End have pounced to snap up Kilkenny striker Sean Maguire.
The Championship club announced the deal this morning (Saturday) that will see Maguire sign a three-year deal in July.
Maguire has hit the headlines this season, scoring 16 goals already to catapult Cork City to the top of the table. Maguire scored a hat-trick last night as the Rebel Army beat reigning champions Dundalk 3-0.
Maguire, who cut his teeth with Deen Celtic and Evergreen in the Kilkenny & District League, was named the PFAI Young Player of the Year in 2016. He was also named in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on