Kilkenny lose Kennedy Cup derby

There were mixed fortunes for the Kilkenny & District League as the Cats kicked off their 2017 Kennedy Cup campaign.

Despite a positive start on Monday, two defeats on Tuesday knocked them out of the running for the Cup.

Kilkenny's day of woe started when they took on the Limerick Desmond team this morning (Tuesday). Limerick, who beat Carlow 2-0 in their opening game, were quick to take control as an early Joe Rushe goal gave them a lead they would not lose. Further strikes from David Shaughnessy and Michael Molloy gave Limerick a 3-0 win and, with Carlow drawing 0-0 with the Midlands, top spot in the group with a game to spare.

Kilkenny rounded off their group campaign with the final match against Carlow. The result, a 1-0 loss which came courtesy of an Eoghan Byrne goal, means Kilkenny will play in the knockout stages of the Kennedy Trophy competition, which starts on Wednesday.

David Cummins’s side made their point as they came from behind to earn a share of the spoils in their opening game at the competition on Monday.

Drawn in Group One, the Cats took on the Midlands League in their first game at the University of Limerick. It didn't get off to the best of starts, as Eoghan Gavin gave the Midlands the lead, but Niall Rowe struck to level matters before the break.

Both sides had chances to bag a winner in the second half, but had to be content with taking a point apiece in the 1-1 draw.

