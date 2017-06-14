Kilkenny keep their eye on Kennedy Trophy

A polished performance saw the Kilkenny & District League's Kennedy Cup team advance to the Trophy semi-finals.

The Kittens proved too sharp for Roscommon, beating the Connacht side 3-0 in their quarter-final at the University of Limerick today (Wednesday).

Kilkenny bossed the early exchanges and were only denied a 12th minute lead when Timmy Clifford's shot was cleared off the line by Roscommon defender Ronan Murphy. However, they had no answer when Niall Rowe smashed Kilkenny into a 21st minute lead, firing home from the edge of the box.

Kilkenny took just five second half minutes to double their lead after a booming Bill Hughes kick out was flicked on by the impressive Zach Bay Hammond. Clifford was on it in a flash, skinning the last defender before slipping the ball home.

David Cummins' side wrapped up the win 13 minutes from time. Clifford turned provider, working the ball across to Hammond, who lost his man and raced into the box to coolly finish past Roscommon keeper Brian Sheerin.

Kilkenny will play the NEC in the Trophy semi-final tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am.