Kilkenny Kittens hold nerve to reach Trophy final

The Kilkenny & District League's Kennedy Cup team held their nerve to stay on track in the hunt for some silverware.

The Kittens were ice-cool as they beat the North East Counties in a penalty shoot-out and booked their spot in the Trophy final tomorrow (Friday).

Kilkenny made a great start in their semi-final at the University of Limerick this morning, taking the lead with a goal from Zach Bay Hammond (his second in two games for David Cummins' side). However, just minutes from the final whistle they were hauled back through a Bradlee Connor-Baldwin goal for the NEC.

With the match ending level the tie went straight to penalties - Kilkenny held their nerve, going through on a 4-2 scoreline with the help of two saves from netminder Bill Hughes, who kept a clean sheet in the win over Roscommon on Wednesday. They will now face Mayo, who beat Drogheda 4-0 in their semi-final, in the final tomorrow. Kick-off is at 10.30am.